Daily Review Athlete of the Week

Athens senior Gavin Bradley has been absolutely dominant on the mat so far this year and that continued last week. He had technical fall wins against Canton and North Penn-Liberty before wrapping up his week with a championship — and Most Outstanding Wrestler award — at the New Oxford Invitational. At the tournament, the senior had one pin and two technical falls, including a 21-4 win over Northeastern’s Elijah Hewitt in the finals.