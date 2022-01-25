The Wyalusing boys basketball team has now won three straight games and six of their last seven and senior Isaiah Way was a big part of the Rams’ two wins last week. Way scored 19 points and finished with six rebounds and five steals in a win over Cowanesque Valley on Wednesday. He then put up 19 points, six rebounds and three steals to help the Rams upset Athens on Friday night.
Latest News
- Michigan police dog rescues man who got lost in frigid woods
- Stocks open lower as a bout of market volatility continues
- SAT going digital in shifting college admissions landscape
- IDS expands mortgage eClosing platform with addition of eVault
- Magisterial District Court coverage changes may be coming
- C&N welcoming applications for Joseph R. Every Scholarship
- Inflation, rising energy prices could squeeze U.S. families
- Wildcats bounce back with win over Troy
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.