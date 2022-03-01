Wyalusing senior Grady Cobb had a stellar week for the Rams’ boys basketball team as he scored his 1,000th career point in a playoff win over Line Mountain, and then helped Wyalusing reach the District 4 championship game. In the win over Line Mountain, Cobb finished with 20 points. The senior would then score 18 points to help lead the Rams to a D4 semifinal win over rival Canton on Saturday.