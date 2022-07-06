MVP: Brayden Horton, Sayre — The Liberty-bound Horton was among the state leaders in home runs, in 2022, finishing the season with six and helped Sayre to an 18-2 record in the regular season.
Offensive Player of the Year: Jake Bruyn, Wyalusing — Bruyn hit .509 for the Rams last season and had an on-base percentage of .625, helping him earn Offensive Player of the Year honors.
Defensive Player of the Year: Zack Garrity, Sayre — Not only was Garrity an effective leadoff hitter for Sayre, he was a wall at shortstop and took away hits on a regular basis.
Pitcher of the Year: Blake Morningstar, Wyalusing — The Rams’ ace struck out 123 batters with an ERA of 1.19 in 58 ⅔ innings in 2022. He allowed just 13 hits and 10 earned runs, finishing with an 8-2 record.
Rookie of the Year: Camden Allen, Troy — Allen was a key contributor for the Trojans in his freshman season, batting .346 with 18 hits and seven RBI.
Coaching Staff of the Year: Wyalusing — Nick Vanderpool and his staff led the Rams to an 18-2 regular season and an NTL title while making a run to the District IV semifinals.
All-Stars
Karter Rude, Athens
Cam Sullivan, Athens
Luke Horton, Sayre
Kannon VanDuzer, Sayre
David Northrup, Sayre
Weston Bellows, Canton
Kory Schucker, Troy
Kevin VanDerMark, Wyalusing
Trehnon Hugo, Wyalusing
