MVP: Ty Barrett, Troy
Barrett wrapped up an incredible career with another big season. He averaged 26.5 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists per game as he led the Trojans to the NTL Large School title and into the District IV Class AAA finals. Barrett became the school’s all-time leading scorer during his senior campaign. He also scored 30-plus points eight times and hit the 20-point mark in 19 regular season contests.
Offensive Player of the Year:
JJ Babcock, Athens
A versatile big man, Babcock put together an impressive senior campaign as he led the Wildcats to their first state tournament win since the 1950s. Babcock averaged 15.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.6 per game. The senior took over several games for the Wildcats, including when they went head-to-head with Barrett and the Trojans.
Defensive Player of the Year:
Caiden Williams, Canton
Williams was a force in the paint for a strong Canton squad. The senior big man averaged 9.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per contest for the Warriors. Williams also added 11.9 points per game as he helped Canton put together a successful 2021-22 campaign.
Newcomer of the Year:
Teagan Irish, Towanda
In his first full season on varsity, Irish proved he was ready to compete on the big stage. The sophomore was second on the team in scoring as he averaged 8.9 points per game to help lead a rebuilding Black Knights squad.
Coach of the Year:
Brent Keyes, Wyalusing
The Wyalusing Rams captured their second straight District IV Class AA title while also winning the NTL Small School crown after just missing out last season. Other than an extremely talented roster, the Rams also had the leadership of head coach Brent Keyes and his staff to help guide them to another big year.
All-Stars
Tucker Brown, Athens
Isaiah Niemczyk, Canton
Mason Imbt, Troy
Ethan VanNoy, Troy
Blake Morningstar, Wyalusing
Grady Cobb, Wyalusing
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.