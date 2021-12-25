Runner of the Year: Wyalusing’s Zion Laudermilch
Laudermilch earned a state medal for the second year in a row placing 12th with a time of 17 minutes, 20 seconds at the PIAA Cross Country Championships. Laudermilch finished second in 16:43 at the District IV Cross Country Championships.
Newcomer of the Year: Northeast Bradford’s Creed Dewing
Dewing placed 25th at the PIAA Cross Country Championships in 17 minutes and 30 seconds, just .01 seconds ahead of the 26th-place runner. In the District IV Cross Country Championships, Dewing placed fifth in 17 minutes and 31 seconds.
Coach of the Year: Wyalusing’s Jim Schools
The boys team had a stellar season, including placing second at the District IV Cross Country Championships.
All-Stars
Athens’ Kyle Anthony
Athens’ Matt Gorsline
Athens’ Ethan Denlinger
Northeast Bradford’s Ryan Jones
Towanda’s Nate Spencer
Troy’s Lance Heasley
Troy’s Seth Seymour
Wyalusing’s Elezar Laudermilch
Wyalusing’s Jeremy Clouser
