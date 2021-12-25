Runner of the Year: Wyalusing’s Zion Laudermilch

Laudermilch earned a state medal for the second year in a row placing 12th with a time of 17 minutes, 20 seconds at the PIAA Cross Country Championships. Laudermilch finished second in 16:43 at the District IV Cross Country Championships.

Newcomer of the Year: Northeast Bradford’s Creed Dewing

Dewing placed 25th at the PIAA Cross Country Championships in 17 minutes and 30 seconds, just .01 seconds ahead of the 26th-place runner. In the District IV Cross Country Championships, Dewing placed fifth in 17 minutes and 31 seconds.

Coach of the Year: Wyalusing’s Jim Schools

The boys team had a stellar season, including placing second at the District IV Cross Country Championships.

All-Stars

Athens’ Kyle Anthony

Athens’ Matt Gorsline

Athens’ Ethan Denlinger

Northeast Bradford’s Ryan Jones

Towanda’s Nate Spencer

Troy’s Lance Heasley

Troy’s Seth Seymour

Wyalusing’s Elezar Laudermilch

Wyalusing’s Jeremy Clouser