MVP: Troy’s Wyatt Hodlofski
The Troy senior racked up 28 goals and 12 assists all while being the focal point of every opposing defense.
Offensive Player of the Year: Athens’ Nate Quinn
Quinn scored 21 goals and dished out five assists as he helped the Wildcats win the NTL title.
Defensive Player of the Year: Athens’ Alex Campbell
Campbell was a key reason why the Wildcats defense was able to pitch eight shutouts this year.
Newcomer of the Year: Towanda’s Jack Wheaton
Wheaton was a major offensive threat, scoring double digit goals, during his freshman year with the Knights.
Coach of the Year: Athens’ Jake Lezak
Lezak led the Wildcats to another league title as he continues to build on an already impressive coaching career.
All-Stars
Athens’ Korey Miller
Athens’ Mason Hughey
Athens’ Brayden Post
Athens’ Tucker Brown
Northeast Bradford’s Joe Stanton
Northeast Bradford’s Gavin Merritt
Northeast Bradford’s Brandon Kuhn
Towanda’s Logan Lambert
Troy’s Connor Faust
Troy’s Craig Stanton
Troy’s Eli Randall
