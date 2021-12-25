MVP: Troy’s Wyatt Hodlofski

The Troy senior racked up 28 goals and 12 assists all while being the focal point of every opposing defense.

Offensive Player of the Year: Athens’ Nate Quinn

Quinn scored 21 goals and dished out five assists as he helped the Wildcats win the NTL title.

Defensive Player of the Year: Athens’ Alex Campbell

Campbell was a key reason why the Wildcats defense was able to pitch eight shutouts this year.

Newcomer of the Year: Towanda’s Jack Wheaton

Wheaton was a major offensive threat, scoring double digit goals, during his freshman year with the Knights.

Coach of the Year: Athens’ Jake Lezak

Lezak led the Wildcats to another league title as he continues to build on an already impressive coaching career.

All-Stars

Athens’ Korey Miller

Athens’ Mason Hughey

Athens’ Brayden Post

Athens’ Tucker Brown

Northeast Bradford’s Joe Stanton

Northeast Bradford’s Gavin Merritt

Northeast Bradford’s Brandon Kuhn

Towanda’s Logan Lambert

Troy’s Connor Faust

Troy’s Craig Stanton

Troy’s Eli Randall