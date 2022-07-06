MVP: Porschia Bennett, Towanda — Bennett won her second straight state title in the high jump, took first in District IV in the long jump, and collected another state medal as a member of Towanda’s 4x400 relay team.
Track Athlete of the Year: Anneliese Getola, Troy — Getola took first place in the 100 at the District IV Championships, and was fifth at the state meet with a time of 12.96 seconds.
Field Athlete of the Year: Hannah Ely, Wyalusing — Ely collected a medal in the long jump, and just missed out on another in the high jump at the District IV meet
Rookie of the Year: Gracelyn Laudermilch, Northeast Bradford — Laudermilch qualified for PIAA Championships in the 3,200 after placing second at the District IV meet.
All-Stars
Maisie Neuber, Northeast Bradford
Emma Neuber, Northeast Bradford
Olivia Haley, Wyalusing
Hannah Walker, Athens
Sara Bronson, Athens
Hannah Risch, Towanda
Kelci Carle, Towanda
Anna Dunn, Towanda
Kendall Kitchen, Canton
Towanda 4x400 Relay (Porschia Bennett, Eliza Fowler, Kelsea Allen-Smith, Anna Dunn)
Athens 4x800 Relay (Sara Bronson, Thea Bentley, Mya Thompson, Emma Bronson)
