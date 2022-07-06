MVP: Porschia Bennett, Towanda — Bennett won her second straight state title in the high jump, took first in District IV in the long jump, and collected another state medal as a member of Towanda’s 4x400 relay team.

Track Athlete of the Year: Anneliese Getola, Troy — Getola took first place in the 100 at the District IV Championships, and was fifth at the state meet with a time of 12.96 seconds.

Field Athlete of the Year: Hannah Ely, Wyalusing — Ely collected a medal in the long jump, and just missed out on another in the high jump at the District IV meet

Rookie of the Year: Gracelyn Laudermilch, Northeast Bradford — Laudermilch qualified for PIAA Championships in the 3,200 after placing second at the District IV meet.

All-Stars

Maisie Neuber, Northeast Bradford

Emma Neuber, Northeast Bradford

Olivia Haley, Wyalusing

Hannah Walker, Athens

Sara Bronson, Athens

Hannah Risch, Towanda

Kelci Carle, Towanda

Anna Dunn, Towanda

Kendall Kitchen, Canton

Towanda 4x400 Relay (Porschia Bennett, Eliza Fowler, Kelsea Allen-Smith, Anna Dunn)

Athens 4x800 Relay (Sara Bronson, Thea Bentley, Mya Thompson, Emma Bronson)