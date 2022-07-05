MVP: Dustin Hagin, Troy — Hagin finished his track career with state medals in both the 110 hurdles and the triple jump, making him the choice for the Daily Review Boys Track and Field MVP.
Track Athlete of the Year: Jaden Wright, Athens — Wright was routinely at the front of the pack in the 100 meter dash and finished among the local leaders in the event.
Field Athlete of the Year: Dan Seeley, Northeast Bradford & Kashawn Cameron, Wyalusing — Seeley and Cameron both qualified for the PIAA State Championships, with Seeley earning a medal in the discus and Cameron taking home his PIAA hardware in the long jump.
Rookie of the Year: Mason Imbt, Troy — Imbt came out for his first season of track in his senior year, and regularly threw the shot put 45-plus feet, an impressive feat for even an experienced thrower.
All-Stars
Kyle Anthony, Athens
Kyle Kapichok, Canton
Grady Cobb, Wyalusing
Mason Hughey, Sayre
Ethan Finch, Northeast Bradford
Austin Kitchart, Northeast Bradford
Shakei Smith, Northeast Bradford
Colin Loveland, Troy
Mitchell Mosier, Towanda
Logan Lambert, Towanda
Wyalusing 4X100 Relay (Brian Arnold, Joey Gonsauls, Nolan Oswald, Kashawn Cameron)
Athens 4X800 Relay (Sander Bertsch, Ryan Thompson, Ethan Denlinger, Kyle Anthony)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.