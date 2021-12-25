MVP: Canton’s Riley Parker
Parker rushed for just over 1,400 yards and 24 touchdowns as he helped lead the Warriors to the PIAA Class A semifinals. The junior tailback was tough to take down and seemed to always step up when Canton needed him. He was also a solid linebacker with 40 tackles, four sacks and three interceptions.
Offensive Player of the Year: Canton’s Cooper Kitchen
While his numbers aren’t the best in the area, Kitchen was the straw that stirred the drink for the Warriors from the quarterback spot. The senior’s decision-making was key, but he also put up some impressive stats — finishing with 750 yards passing and eight scores to go along with almost 500 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.
Defensive Player of the Year: Canton’s Hayden Ward
Ward was all over the field for the Warriors and finished the season with over 100 tackles, five sacks and three interceptions.
Newcomer of the Year: Troy’s Clayton Smith
Before injury derailed his sophomore campaign, Smith was on pace for over 1,000 yards. He finished with 887 yards and 8 scores.
Coach of the Year: Canton’s Tyler Sechrist
It was clear that each and every Warrior bought into Sechrist’s message and he led them all the way to the state semifinals in a historic campaign.
All-Stars
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Athens’ Mason Lister
Running Back: Troy’s Damien Landon; Athens’ Shayne Reid
Wide Receiver: Sayre’s Luke Horton; Wyalusing’s Nolan Oswald; Athens’ Karter Rude
Offensive Line: Troy’s Mason Imbt; Canton’s Caiden Williams; Canton’s Conner Davis; Athens’ Dylan Harford; Troy’s Eli Crane
Athlete: Sayre’s Brayden Horton
DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Troy’s Mason Imbt; Canton’s Caiden Williams; Athens’ Troy Pritchard; Canton’s Gage Pepper
Linebacker: Canton’s Brenen Taylor; Athens’ Caleb Nichols; Sayre’s David Northrup; Troy’s Kory Shucker
Defensive Back: Canton’s Weston Bellows; Athens’ Karter Rude; Wyalusing’s Jacob Bruyn; Athens’ Jared Peterson
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker: Athens’ Shayne Reid
Punter: Canton’s Michael Davis
KR/PR: Towanda’s Riley Vanderpool
