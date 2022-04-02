MVP: Paige Manchester, Towanda
Manchester continued her already stellar career with an outstanding junior campaign. Manchester averaged 16.9 points per game while adding 7.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3 steals per contest. She scored her 1,000th career point and helped lead the Lady Knights to another undefeated league season.
Offensive Player of the Year:
Maisie Neuber, Northeast Bradford
Neuber averaged 16.7 points per game while adding 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 steals per contest. The NEB senior was outstanding on both ends of the court as she led the Lady Panthers to the Northern Tier League Small School Championship.
Defensive Player of the Year: Porschia Bennett, Towanda
Bennett scored her 1,000th career point and averaged 16.9 points a game this past season, but she was also excellent on the defensive end of the court. The senior averaged 6 rebounds and 4.5 steals a game for the NTL champion Knights.
Newcomer of the Year:
Kendall Kitchen, Canton
Kitchen led her team in scoring during her first year on varsity. The freshman scored 9.6 points while adding 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game. She helped lead the Warriors back to the playoffs, where they would get their first postseason victory since 2002.
Coach of the Year:
Rob Gentile, Towanda
Gentile has helped take the Lady Knights program to the next level, including winning a second straight NTL title and earning a trip to the District IV title game this year. It obviously helps when you have players like Manchester and Bennett, but the leadership of Gentile and his staff has helped push the Towanda players to reach their potential on the court.
All-Stars
Caydence Macik, Athens
Alena Beebe, NEB
Kayleigh Thoman, NEB
Molly Ward, Canton
Rachel Kingsley, Troy
Bryn Zionkowski, Wyalusing
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.