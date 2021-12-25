Runner of the Year:

Northeast Bradford’s Gracelyn Laudermilch

Laudermilch finished 53rd with a time of 21 minutes and 37 seconds at the PIAA Cross Country Championships. Laudermilch was the top NEB runner in the District IV Cross Country Championships placing fourth in 21 minutes and 31 seconds.

Newcomer of the Year:

Athens’ Sara Bronson

Sara placed 99th at the PIAA Cross Country Championships in 21 minutes and 39 seconds. Bronson accomplished her season long goal of doing well at the District IV Cross Country Championships, placing fourth in 20 minutes and 35 seconds.

Coach of the Year:

Wyalusing’s Jim Schools

The Wyalusing girls cross country team won its third straight District IV Class A Title.

All-Stars

Athens’ Emma Bronson

Northeast Bradford’s Lilah Hughes

Northeast Bradford’s Melanie Shumway

Northeast Bradford’s Amelia Kapr

Towanda’s Taylor Brennan

Troy’s Alyssa Parks

Wyalusing’s Kayla Beebe

Wyalusing’s Laina Beebe

Wyalusing’s Kassandra Kerin