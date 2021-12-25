Runner of the Year:
Northeast Bradford’s Gracelyn Laudermilch
Laudermilch finished 53rd with a time of 21 minutes and 37 seconds at the PIAA Cross Country Championships. Laudermilch was the top NEB runner in the District IV Cross Country Championships placing fourth in 21 minutes and 31 seconds.
Newcomer of the Year:
Athens’ Sara Bronson
Sara placed 99th at the PIAA Cross Country Championships in 21 minutes and 39 seconds. Bronson accomplished her season long goal of doing well at the District IV Cross Country Championships, placing fourth in 20 minutes and 35 seconds.
Coach of the Year:
Wyalusing’s Jim Schools
The Wyalusing girls cross country team won its third straight District IV Class A Title.
All-Stars
Athens’ Emma Bronson
Northeast Bradford’s Lilah Hughes
Northeast Bradford’s Melanie Shumway
Northeast Bradford’s Amelia Kapr
Towanda’s Taylor Brennan
Troy’s Alyssa Parks
Wyalusing’s Kayla Beebe
Wyalusing’s Laina Beebe
Wyalusing’s Kassandra Kerin
