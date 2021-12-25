MVP: Troy’s Emmi Ward
Ward was a leader on the NTL-champion Troy squad and it was her defensive prowess that stood out the most. The All-State pick was a key reason why the Trojans pitched eight shutouts in 18 games and outscored opponents by an impressive 57-19 margin. The defensive specialist also scored twice and had three assists.
Offensive Player of the Year:
Athens’ Hannah Walker
Walker was explosive on offense as she racked up 18 goals and 16 assists during her senior campaign.
Defensive Player of the Year:
Towanda’s Porschia Bennett
Bennett was one of the top defenders in the NTL and earned our top defensive honor for her work this season.
Newcomer of the Year:
Athens’ Addy Wheeler
The Athens freshman scored seven goals and dished out five assists in a stellar rookie season.
Coach of the Year:
Troy’s Wayne Pratt
Pratt led the Lady Trojans to their first outright NTL title since 2010.
All-Stars
Athens’ Ally Thoman
Athens’ Caydence Macik
Northeast Bradford’s Kayleigh Thoman
Northeast Bradford’s Kierra Thoman
Troy’s Grace Sherman
Troy’s Addison Parker
Troy’s Caelyn Pine
Troy’s Camille McRoberts
Wyalusing’s Layla Botts
Wyalusing’s Olivia Haley
Wyalusing’s Olivia Spencer
Wyalusing’s Pearl O’Connor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.