MVP: Troy’s Emmi Ward

Ward was a leader on the NTL-champion Troy squad and it was her defensive prowess that stood out the most. The All-State pick was a key reason why the Trojans pitched eight shutouts in 18 games and outscored opponents by an impressive 57-19 margin. The defensive specialist also scored twice and had three assists.

Offensive Player of the Year:

Athens’ Hannah Walker

Walker was explosive on offense as she racked up 18 goals and 16 assists during her senior campaign.

Defensive Player of the Year:

Towanda’s Porschia Bennett

Bennett was one of the top defenders in the NTL and earned our top defensive honor for her work this season.

Newcomer of the Year:

Athens’ Addy Wheeler

The Athens freshman scored seven goals and dished out five assists in a stellar rookie season.

Coach of the Year:

Troy’s Wayne Pratt

Pratt led the Lady Trojans to their first outright NTL title since 2010.

All-Stars

Athens’ Ally Thoman

Athens’ Caydence Macik

Northeast Bradford’s Kayleigh Thoman

Northeast Bradford’s Kierra Thoman

Troy’s Grace Sherman

Troy’s Addison Parker

Troy’s Caelyn Pine

Troy’s Camille McRoberts

Wyalusing’s Layla Botts

Wyalusing’s Olivia Haley

Wyalusing’s Olivia Spencer

Wyalusing’s Pearl O’Connor