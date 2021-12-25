Golfer of the Year: Sayre’s Kannon VanDuzer

VanDuzer was the medalist at four NTL matches and placed fifth at the District IV Championships before finishing in 20th place out of 70 golfers at states.

Newcomer of the Year: Athens’ Dylan Saxon

The freshman was the Wildcats’ No. 3 golfer and fired a season-low of 83 as he helped Athens win the NTL.

Coach of the Year: Athens’ Lenny Pientka

The Wildcats didn’t have a golfer who would consistently compete for low medalist honors, but Pientka’s team was balanced and had five golfers contributing on their way to the league crown.

All-Stars

Athens’ Evan Cooper

Athens’ Cameron Sullivan

Towanda’s Ryan Elliott

Towanda’s Garrett Chapman

Wyalusing’s Brody Fuhrey

Wyalusing’s Nick Salsman