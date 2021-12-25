Golfer of the Year: Sayre’s Kannon VanDuzer
VanDuzer was the medalist at four NTL matches and placed fifth at the District IV Championships before finishing in 20th place out of 70 golfers at states.
Newcomer of the Year: Athens’ Dylan Saxon
The freshman was the Wildcats’ No. 3 golfer and fired a season-low of 83 as he helped Athens win the NTL.
Coach of the Year: Athens’ Lenny Pientka
The Wildcats didn’t have a golfer who would consistently compete for low medalist honors, but Pientka’s team was balanced and had five golfers contributing on their way to the league crown.
All-Stars
Athens’ Evan Cooper
Athens’ Cameron Sullivan
Towanda’s Ryan Elliott
Towanda’s Garrett Chapman
Wyalusing’s Brody Fuhrey
Wyalusing’s Nick Salsman
