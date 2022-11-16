Daily Review October Male Athlete of the Month

TOWANDA — Towanda sophomore running back Riley Vanderpool had a breakout season in 2022, and for his performance, he was named The Daily Review Athlete of the Month for October.
“It feels great to be recognized,” Vanderpool said of being named Athlete of the Month. “I just like working for my teammates. Getting better every week, so it wasn’t just me. It was a whole team, playing with the effort to get me those yards.”
During October, Vanderpool feasted on opposing defenses, racking up 573 rushing yards and four touchdowns — and ended the regular season with two games of over 150 yards on the ground.
He also added 54 yards passing and 21 yards receiving — with a passing touchdown and was also the main kick returner for his unit.
He averaged over five yards per attempt during the month and was nearly unstoppable for the Black Knights.
“It wasn’t my best,” Vanderpool said of his performance over the month. “I could probably play better and get a little better.”
As just a sophomore, Vanderpool will be a player to watch over the upcoming seasons as the young back ran for nearly 1,400 yards and scored eight rushing touchdowns.
The team’s success wasn’t quite where Vanderpool wanted it to be, but he was excited at how they ended the year and will look to continue to improve. The sophomore noticed a much more focused group throughout the year which bodes well for what could be possible in the future.
“To begin our season, we were kind of goofing around, and at about midseason, we were getting there,” Vanderpool said. “We were getting better and practicing harder.”
Vanderpool was called upon to do a lot in the year, and being the main back he carried the ball 238 times, but despite having a massive workload he was willing to sacrifice for the sake of the team.
He also was an anchor on defense for Towanda at the linebacker position, and in October, the sophomore would rack up 36 tackles with four for a loss and was always around the ball.
The workload was immense for such a young player — but he was able to rise to the occasion for his team during the stretch run of the 2022 season.
“It was tiring to run the ball a lot,” Vanderpool said. “But you have to do it when you have to do it for the team.”
Moving forward, Vanderpool expects to continue to grow as a player and get better individually, but more importantly, he hopes the Black Knights can improve as a team and help his team out of the first round of the District IV playoffs.
“Just to win more games,” Vanderpool said of his goals for next season. “And to make it out of the first round of the playoffs.”
