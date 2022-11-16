Daily Review October Male Athlete of the Month

Riley Vanderpool, Towanda Football

 Review Photo

TOWANDA — Towanda sophomore running back Riley Vanderpool had a breakout season in 2022, and for his performance, he was named The Daily Review Athlete of the Month for October.

“It feels great to be recognized,” Vanderpool said of being named Athlete of the Month. “I just like working for my teammates. Getting better every week, so it wasn’t just me. It was a whole team, playing with the effort to get me those yards.”