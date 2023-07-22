BOYS TRACK ALL STARS
Athens’ Jaden Wright
Athens’ Kolsen Keathley
Athens’ Ronel Ankam
Athens’ Ethan Denlinger
Canton’s Kyle Kapichok
NEB’s Creed Dewing
NEB’s Ayden Finch
Sayre’s Marcos Quiros
Towanda’s Logan Lambert
Towanda’s Mitchell Mosier
Troy’s Jacob Hinman
Troy’s Blake Shedden
Troy’s Colin Loveland
Troy’s Ben Warburton
Troy’s Avery Sens
Wyalusing’s Dylan Johns
Wyalusing’s Jacob Palfreyman
Wyalusing’s Joey Gonsauls
Wyalusing 4x100 relay (Ayden Hunsinger, Alex Hunsinger, Gonsauls, Johns)
Wyalusing’s 4x400 relay (Hunsinger, Hunsinger, Johns, Brody Fuhrey)
NEB’s 4x800 relay (Brayden Miller, Ryan Jones, Aiden Kapr, Dewing)
Athens’ Abby Burgess
Athens’ Sara Bronson
Athens’ Emma Bronson
Athens’ Emma Pernaselli
Canton’s Camille McRoberts
Canton’s Kendall Kitchen
Canton’s Daveian Crowley
Canton’s Alexis McRoberts
NEB’s Anaiah Kolesar
NEB’s Gracelyn Laudermilch
NEB’s Emma Neuber
Sayre’s Rose Shikanga
Sayre’s Kait Sutton
Towanda’s Anna Dunn
Towanda’s Eliza Fowler
Towanda’s Kelsea Allen-Smith
Towanda’s Kelci Carle
Troy’s Caelyn Pine
Troy’s Alyssa Parks
Wyalusing’s Olivia Haley
Wyalusing’s Anna Kipp
Wyalusing’s Hannah Ely
Towanda’s 4x100 relay (Allen-Smith, Dunn, Fowler, Carle)
Towanda’s 4x400 relay (Allen-Smith, Dunn, Fowler, Carle)
NEB’s 4x800 relay (Melanie Shumway, Kolesar, Lilah Hughes, Laudermilch)
