MVP: Emmi Ward, Canton — Ward hit .457 with 38 hits last season. She was also great on the basepaths, scoring 37 runs and stealing 28 bases. She was also the NTL Player of the Year.
Offensive Player of the Year: Caydence Macik, Athens — Macik hit .578 with 10 home runs in her senior season with the Lady Wildcats, helping her earn Offensive Player of the Year honors.
Defensive Player of the Year: Laci Norton, Wyalusing — Norton’s stellar defense kept the Lady Rams in games all season, earning her the title of Defensive Player of the Year
Pitcher of the Year: Thailey Franklin, NEB — Franklin went 13-3 as a pitcher last season with an ERA of 1.98, and struck out 132 batters to only 16 walks, which earned her a First-Team All-State nod.
Rookie of the Year: Olivia Champluvier, Troy — Champluvier made an immediate impact for the Lady Trojans in her freshman season, and joins her classmate Camden Allen as Rookie of the Year.
Coaching Staff of the Year: Northeast Bradford — Tilden Franklin and his Lady Panthers lost only one game in the regular season before going on a run in the District IV Playoffs.
All-Stars
Jules Pack, Athens
Molly Ward, Canton
Keri Wesneski, Canton
Emily Susanj, NEB
Tyra Williams, Troy
Kali Ayres, Troy
London Edwards, Wyalusing
Jenelle Johns, Wyalusing
Brea Overpeck, Towanda
Aleah Johnson, Towanda
