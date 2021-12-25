MVP: Canton’s Aislyn Williams
Williams was a ferocious force for the Lady Warriors in 2021, never shying away from attempting a kill from anywhere on the floor. Williams averaged an astonishing 2.7 kills per set recording 175 kills total out of her 381 attempts. She also had 64 service points, including 49 aces, and added 35 blocks.
Offensive Player of the Year:
Wyalusing’s Emilee Otis
While most of the time this award would go to the player with the most kills, offense in volleyball is also about setting up those hitters. Nobody did that better than Otis who finished with an incredible 384 assists. She also had 64 kills, 77 service points with 43 aces.
Defensive Player of the Year:
Wyalusing’s Priscilla Newton
Defensive oriented players never get the recognition they truly deserve. Newton encapsulated the thankless effort required for overall team success averaging 16.7 digs per game and recorded a season total of 368.
Newcomer of the Year:
Athens’ Kassie Babcock
The Wildcat freshman finished a strong rookie campaign with 54 kills, 22 aces and 66 digs.
Coach of the Year:
Canton’s Sheila Wesneski
The Canton volleyball team reached the PIAA semifinals for the first time in 19 years. Wesneski also guided the Lady Warriors to their fourth straight Class A District IV title.
All-Stars
Athens’ Jenny Ryan
Canton’s Jillaney Hartford
Canton’s Allyson Butcher
Canton’s Keri Wesneski
Northeast Bradford’s Emily Susanj
Notheast Bradford’s Emma Neuber
Towanda’s Paige Manchester
Towanda’s Maddy Maynard
Troy’s Meredith Cole
Wyalusing’s London Edwards
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.