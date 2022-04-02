Wrestler of the Year: Gavin Bradley, Athens
What else needs to be said? Bradley captured a state title in what is widely accepted as the toughest wrestling state in the country. The Wildcat finished his senior year with a 39-1 record, including winning the PIAA Class AA 113-pound championship over the only guy to beat him this year — former state champ Brandon Wentzel of Montoursville.
Newcomer of the Year: Colton Wade, Sullivan County
Wade was impressive in his first varsity season as he went 33-5 while winning North Section, District IV and Northeast Regional titles. The freshman also qualified for the Pennsylvania state tournament in his first year.
Coach of the Year: Lyle Wesneski, Canton
Wesneski and his staff led the Canton Warriors to another Northern Tier League title and North Section championship this year. The Warriors were the most balanced and deepest team in the league and performed well despite having a target on their backs every dual.
Lightweights
106: CJ Carr, Wyalusing
120: Holden Ward, Canton
126: Rylee Sluyter, Towanda
132: Seth Seymour, Troy
132: Kaden Setzer, Athens
Middleweights
138: Riley Vanderpool, Towanda
145: Hayden Ward, Canton
152: Karter Rude, Athens
152: Bailey Ferguson, Canton
160: Bryant Green, Towanda
Upperweights
172: Riley Parker, Canton
189: Mason Woodward, Troy
215: Nick Woodruff, Wyalusing
285: Mason Nelson, Canton
