Bradley-Review MVP

Athens senior Gavin Bradley celebrates after winning the 113-pound state championship in Hershey. Bradley has been named The Daily Review Wrestler of the Year after a fantastic senior season.

 Review Photo/ED BOARDMAN

Wrestler of the Year: Gavin Bradley, Athens

What else needs to be said? Bradley captured a state title in what is widely accepted as the toughest wrestling state in the country. The Wildcat finished his senior year with a 39-1 record, including winning the PIAA Class AA 113-pound championship over the only guy to beat him this year — former state champ Brandon Wentzel of Montoursville.

Newcomer of the Year: Colton Wade, Sullivan County

Wade was impressive in his first varsity season as he went 33-5 while winning North Section, District IV and Northeast Regional titles. The freshman also qualified for the Pennsylvania state tournament in his first year.

Coach of the Year: Lyle Wesneski, Canton

Wesneski and his staff led the Canton Warriors to another Northern Tier League title and North Section championship this year. The Warriors were the most balanced and deepest team in the league and performed well despite having a target on their backs every dual.

Lightweights

106: CJ Carr, Wyalusing

120: Holden Ward, Canton

126: Rylee Sluyter, Towanda

132: Seth Seymour, Troy

132: Kaden Setzer, Athens

Middleweights

138: Riley Vanderpool, Towanda

145: Hayden Ward, Canton

152: Karter Rude, Athens

152: Bailey Ferguson, Canton

160: Bryant Green, Towanda

Upperweights

172: Riley Parker, Canton

189: Mason Woodward, Troy

215: Nick Woodruff, Wyalusing

285: Mason Nelson, Canton