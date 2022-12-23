Canton football’s Riley Parker put together an impressive month of November for the Warriors during their playoff run and has been named The Daily Review Athlete of the Month.
With most teams not playing during the majority of November, all eyes were on Canton.
The senior running back would shine under those bright lights — and from the District IV Class A Playoffs into the State Semifinals, Parker was nearly unstoppable when he ran the ball.
In his District IV matchup with Muncy, he showed that he could completely dominate a game.
“It felt really good,” Parker said. “Muncy has always been a big rival for us, to go out and do something like that, against those guys, it felt really good.”
He finished with over 100 yards and four touchdowns.
“I thought I had a few pretty good games there,” Parker said of his playoff run. “I wasn’t happy with how we finished, but I think we were clicking pretty well through that Muncy and Northern Cambria game.”
Parker racked up eight scores on the ground in three games, while piling up 315 yards on only 35 carries.
“Riley has been a big part of our football program for the last four years,” Canton Head Coach Tyler Sechrist said. “He had a great senior season and is a complete running back with both power and speed.”
The bruising running back was a perfect combo of size and breakaway speed, and it showed in his big play ability.
“I always like to try and get the guys going early in the game,” Parker said. “I try to break one early in the game to get my nerves out and get the guys’ nerves out. Get everyone fired up.”
Parker averaged nine yards per attempt during November and seemed to be able to score from anywhere on the field.
“Riley was explosive and broke off a lot of long touchdowns runs this season,” Sechrist said. “It makes a coaching staff look better than they are when you have a running back like him. I’m sure he would be the first one to tell you though that he had a great group of lineman opening up big holes for him all season long.”
The relationship between Parker and his O-line is a significant one, and Parker was quick to credit how much of his success he owes to the players up front.
“I love those guys,” Parker said. “They’ve done everything for me. I wouldn’t have had any of the success I’ve had without them. They are some of my closest friends, and on and off the field, we’re always together. They know I’m going to give it my all during a game, and they know to do the same.”
Parker put together a stellar season as a whole and shined even bigger on the top stages which showcased how important he was not only as a player but as a leader.
The team fed off his success at every turn and it paid dividends for the Canton team.
“He was a leader for our football team when he was having a big game,” Sechrist said. “The team seemed to feed off that and played with an extra level of passion.”
Also, Parker was one of the starters on the most devastating defense in the NTL this past season, and during November his team allowed just 33 points and Parker had some big plays during that span.
“Riley knew all the details of what makes our defense tick,” Coach Sechrist said. “Not only did he know what his assignment was, but he also knew everyone else’s job and helped communicate that on every play.”
One of his biggest highlight reel plays of the season and November came during the State Quarterfinals against Northern Cambria — where he returned an interception for a touchdown on a perfectly timed jumping of a screen pass.
“It felt really good, we just previously returned the kickoff for a touchdown, and we were really hyped for it,” Parker said of his defensive touchdown. “That was our first one of the year, and to be able to pick the ball like that and get the touchdown … I don’t think we had a down moment throughout that game after that.”
He also had four tackles, one for a loss, and was part of the best linebacking unit in the entire NTL and District IV this past season.
With one of the most devastating runners in the league graduating, the coaching staff knows he will have big shoes to fill and Parker will be missed in 2023.
“I will miss seeing number 25 in the open field running with the ball and knowing he is going to outrun the defense to the end zone for a touchdown,” Sechrist said.
The senior, along with the rest of the storied Canton Class of 2023, leave behind big shoes to fill, and Parker hopes the success he and his fellow outgoing seniors enjoyed will spark something in the younger Warriors of the future.
“It’s bitter sweet, and I’m proud of the job we’ve done,” Parker said. “I’m going to miss all of it, all the memories we made. I’m just hoping we inspired some of the younger generations to try and follow in those footsteps.”
