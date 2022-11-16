Daily Review's October Female Athlete of the Month

CANTON — Not many players made as much of an impact on their group as Canton volleyball’s Aislyn Williams — and for her all-around performance in October, she has been recognized as The Daily Review’s Athlete of the Month.
“We would have been in trouble as a team because I had a younger setter,” Canton Head Coach Sheila Wesneski said of Williams’ impact. “She’s a good setter, but she wasn’t quite ready for the varsity role.”
With some inexperience in the lineup — it was up to Williams to take on a different role as a setter.
Williams, who was mostly used at the net during her previous seasons, was more than willing to do whatever it took to contribute to winning for Canton.
“She can move from one position to another and not have it bother her,” Wesneski said. “We show up one game, and she’s hitting and playing middle, and we get the word our setter is out for the season, so you’re the setter. She was doing it from the middle and also was the middle blocker. “
The versatility of her game showed on the court, and in October, Williams helped be the catalyst to the Lady Warriors racking up an 8-2 record and helping seal yet another NTL Small School Title.
She would stuff the stat sheet throughout October, and amassed 43 aces, 57 kills, 86 assists, 72 digs, and 14 blocks and was asked to step back as an attacker for the good of her team.
“That’s very difficult to do,” Coach Wisneski said. “The fact that let’s face it, she doesn’t have to have glory, and she did such a good job.”
Though her numbers are spectacular, it doesn’t tell the whole story of what Williams brings to the court.
Her performances may have led her team — but it was also her attitude and leadership. Which was one of her most important qualities during the year.
“It’s important because not everyone is going to respond,” Wesneski said of her role as a leader on the team. “It’s frustrating to her because someone is playing a bad game, and she tries to get someone doing something wrong to do something right … She tries to keep herself up and everyone else as well.”
Her exploits on the court are well-noted, but she was the driving force through a season of adversity in the lineup for Canton that had a notable impact on her group.
She was willing to do whatever it took to help her team win and it showed throughout the year.
“I think no matter what adversity we have gone through, she was the person who was uplifting to our team.
“She was willing to take on any role,” Wesneski said. “That means a lot … She was always willing to do that and didn’t have to get the glory for it. As long as her team got the win she didn’t care. She’s humble.”
Though her impressive career has come to a close for the Canton volleyball team, her love and excitement for the game will be remembered by those who had the chance to play with her or even watch her on the court in the red and black.
“She brings the love of the game, and she will do anything that is asked of her. At the beginning of the season, she wasn’t the setter. She tries to bring excitement,” Wesneski said about what Williams’ meant to the team. “She’s a talented player, and brings energy to the floor. She’s very coachable, and does anything you ask. She leads.”
