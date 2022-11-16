Daily Review's October Female Athlete of the Month

Aislyn Williams, Canton Volleyball

CANTON — Not many players made as much of an impact on their group as Canton volleyball’s Aislyn Williams — and for her all-around performance in October, she has been recognized as The Daily Review’s Athlete of the Month.

“We would have been in trouble as a team because I had a younger setter,” Canton Head Coach Sheila Wesneski said of Williams’ impact. “She’s a good setter, but she wasn’t quite ready for the varsity role.”