The Towanda Dandy Duals will start at 11 a.m. today.
The teams featured will be the home standing Black Knights, Williamson, Danville, Coudersport, Hanover Area, Wyoming Area, Jersey Shore and Bethlehem Freedom.
Pool A
Towanda — District IV, AA
Towanda returns 12 lettermen led by senior Captain Tyler Hawley (113), junior co-captain Evan Johnson (152) and fellow district qualifiers Skyler Allen (138), Bryant Green (160) and Alex Perez (220).
Williamson — District IV, AA
The Warriors feature Josh Hultz (138), a district qualifier, Michael Sipps (220) and Kade Sottolano (285).
Coudersport — District IX, AA
Coudersport features Dylan Kelly, a fourth place district finisher, Cale Ayers, a third place district finisher, and Thomas Wilson.
Wyoming Area — District II, AA
They feature Connor Wrobleski, a district champion, Kyle Emsley, a District fourth place finisher, and Vincent Bowers, also a district fourth place finisher. Wyoming may also be shorthanded because they had some wrestlers compete on the State Championship Football team last weekend.
Pool B
Danville — District IV, AA
They are the defending champions. They feature Andrew Johnson, a fourth place regional finisher, Landon Hopper, a sixth place district finisher and Connor Jones.
Hanover Area — District II, AA
They feature Joe Rowley (126), a fourth place regional finisher, Hunter Karpovich (182), a district runner-up, and Zach Murphy (132) a district fourth place finisher.
Jersey Shore — District IV, AA
They feature Liam Goodrich (120), a sixth place regional finisher, and district qualifiers Gabe Packer (152) and Ryan Kershner (182).
Bethlehem Freedom — District XI, AAA
They feature Luis Vargas (120), a regional fifth place finisher, Max Marrero (195), a district third place finisher, and Connor Huber (132), a district fifth place finisher.
There will be five rounds of wrestling throughout the day.
