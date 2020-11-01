DANVILLE — Trailing 43-0 early in the fourth quarter and with the clock running due to the mercy rule, Athens faced a 4th-and-goal on the Danville 4-yard line, with the Wildcats looking to at least get on the scoreboard with the outcome already decided.
But Caleb Nichols was stopped at the Danville 1 after a three-yard gain, and Athens turned it over on downs. That play, though it didn’t matter in terms of the outcome, illustrated what a frustrating afternoon it was for the Wildcats in Saturday’s District 4 Class 3A semifinal. The Wildcats were limited to just 138 yards, including only 50 in the first half, and Athens fell to Danville 43-0.
“We really didn’t have any answers. We wanted to come in and mix up some coverages but we had two breakdowns in coverage on their first two touchdowns and when that happens it puts you on your heels and gives you a little doubt in your mind and takes away your confidence and it’s all uphill from there,” said Athens coach Jack Young. “We knew it was important for us to start well and first play of the game giving up a touchdown on a coverage breakdown, it put us in a bad place and it was a tough day.”
That coverage breakdown would give Danville all the points it would need less than :20 into the game. On the Ironmen’s first play from scrimmage after receiving the opening kickoff, KJ Riley found a wide open Carson Persing on a crossing route, and Persing turned it into a 61-yard touchdown reception to give the Ironmen a 6-0 lead just :19 into the game.
That was just the beginning for Danville as Riley tossed five touchdowns in the first half alone en route to a 219-yard performance on 12-of-19 passing, with all 219 yards coming in the first half. The Ironmen scored on their first six possessions to take a 37-0 lead at halftime, which could have been even more, as they took that lead at the 9:28 mark of the second quarter when Riley tossed his fifth touchdown to Ian Persing from eight yards. But Danville then turned it over on downs and lost a fumble on their last two drives of the first half.
But Athens was unable to take advantage of that or get much of anything going in either half. On the Wildcats’ first offensive play of the game following Danville’s initial touchdown, quarterback Mason Lister rolled out to pass and had the ball stripped, and Danville took over at the Athens 16-yard line. Although Danville was held to a 31-yard Riley field goal on that drive, that was about the only thing that didn’t go right for Danville early on.
The Ironmen defense forced Athens to punt on four of their next five drives, and Lister tossed an interception on the other drive, which directly led to Riley’s fifth touchdown pass of the half at the 9:28 mark. In between that and the earlier field goal, he tossed three more touchdowns.
“It was nothing that we didn’t see on film. They did the same thing to their previous opponents that they did to us today and when you don’t put pressure on the quarterback and contain him, it’s a struggle,” said Young. “That’s a really good football team and it’s a different time of the year when you get to the playoffs.”
With the running clock in the second half, Athens controlled the ball for the most of the half, running 26 plays to just eight for Danville’s, but in addition to being stopped on downs at the Danville 1 midway through the fourth quarter, the Wildcats had a couple of special teams miscues as Danville blocked two punts in the third quarter, the second of which was picked up and returned 10 yards for a touchdown by CJ Outt for the only points of the second half.
While the loss ends the abbreviated season for the Wildcats, as Athens will not be looking to add any more games, Young considered just getting to this point a victory.
“We weren’t supposed to be here. A lot of people didn’t think we’d even play a season this year, nevermind playoffs, so for our kids to get better each week and finish 5-1 and come play a really good football team, it was a special time for us. We didn’t want it to end like it did today, but I’m super proud of these kids for working hard and we only have seven seniors, so the future is bright for us.”
