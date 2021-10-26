Deer crossing: Avoiding whitetails on the road

If you’ve lived in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania or the Southern Tier of New York for any length of time, chances are pretty good that at some point you’ve struck a deer with your vehicle. It’s almost a mathematical guarantee, although I’d get a headache if I tried to delve into the miles driven/deer density kind of equation I’d need to prove my point.
I’ve clipped a couple myself over the years, and although my trucks avoided any serious damage, the whitetails did not.
I nearly added a third last week while driving home from a tent camping hunting trip in the Loyalsock State Forest. A doe and two fawns bolted out of some standing corn along Route 87 outside Dushore; I saw the first deer and my driving experience in deer country told me to be aware of the trailing deer that usually bound shortly behind.
By the time I headed north on Route 220 that morning, I saw five road-killed whitetails between Dushore and Monroeton. And when I stopped in the Dandy Mini Mart there for coffee, I chatted with a guy who had just whacked another whitetail down the road.
It’s that time of year.
Statistics show that between October and December, more whitetails are killed on the road than at any other time of the year. And I’m sure, as a hunter who follows the rut and keeps close tabs on deer movement, if we narrowed it down we would see late October into late November as the best — or is it worst? — chance of hitting a deer with your vehicle.
Some of the vehicle-deer encounters have tragic consequences, especially when they involve motorcyclists. Already this year our region has seen fatal accidents in which motorcyclists have struck deer, and in at least once case, a black bear.
State Farm has dutifully kept statistics on vehicle-deer collisions, which show an estimated 1.5 insurance claims involving deer between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020. The newest statistics will likely come out soon, but I’d rather not wait until then; now is the time to remind motorists to be aware of roaming whitetails.
Those same State Farm stats show West Virginia leading the way, with motorists having a 1 in 37 chance of hitting an animal (usually a deer) with their vehicle. Montana, which has both whitetails and mule deer, ranks second at 1 in 47, while Pennsylvania is a close third at 1 in 51. Anyone who has driven across the Keystone State on Interstate 80 has likely seen the carnage.
Too, keep in mind that these statistics involve only insurance claims. While the State Farm effort is perhaps the best and maybe the only way to gauge it, many times motorists don’t file claims, and in Pennsylvania resourceful folks often deal with the incident themselves and enjoy road-killed venison throughout the year.
You can avoid adding to those statistics, or at least tip the odds in your favor a bit, by simply slowing down, being aware that whitetails are on the move now at any time, but even more so at dusk and dawn. Also, avoid the natural instinct to swerve to avoid a deer, which can often lead to a bigger accident than the whitetail encounter.
And always, always, keep an eye out for a trailing deer when you see one or more cross the road.
