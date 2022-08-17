ATHENS — The Athens golf team won the Northern Tier League championship last fall and — unfortunately for the rest of the league — the Wildcats bring everyone back for the 2022 season.

“We’ve got quite a few freshmen out and we’ve got everybody back from last year, as well,” said Athens coach Lenny Pientka. “We didn’t lose anybody from last year who was on the championship team. They were all juniors and sophomores.”