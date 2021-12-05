Last season the Wyalusing boys basketball team won its first district championship since 1994. Led by Grady Cobb and Isaiah Way, the Rams are back and should be right back in the mix as a title contender this season.
Wyalusing started the 2020-21 season 3-3, but the Rams won eight out of the nine next games finishing the season 14-7. Wyalusing defeated East Juniata 59-40 in the District 4 Class AA title game. In the first round of the state playoffs Wyalusing lost 59-52 to Old Forge.
Rams head coach Brent Keyes admitted that this year’s group is a long way away from where they need to be but he is just trying to have his team improve one day at a time and remold the identity of his squad.
“We have Grady Cobb and Isaiah Way back from last year who are all-league performers. They’re talented, they’re athletic, and they’re probably as talented as any players we have had in a while,” Keyes said.
Way averaged 14.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game in 2020-21. Cobb averaged 13.8 points and 3.6 assists per game last season.
“I don’t know how close I am to 1000 points but I would like to get close to that this season,” Way said. “We only lost two seniors last season and all the rest of our guys are back this season. The younger guys have a lot of building to do but we are all looking forward to growing as a unit.”
Cobb believes that this team has what it takes to make some more noise this season.
“This is one of the most athletic classes we have ever had, and I think we have all the tools to be as successful as we were last season,” Cobb said. “Individually, I want to keep just maturing and understanding basketball better as a game and how to work even better with my teammates.”
Wyalusing boasts a starting five that has played together for a long time and it is a deep lineup that has contributions from everyone in their own unique way.
“Blake Morningstar is our big guy inside and he has gotten a lot better and is working really hard in practice,” Keyes said. “We have some really steady contributors out of the rest of our senior class. Hunter Moss, Abram Bennett, and Nolan Oswald have been with us for four years and they have improved each year and I am really excited about having them back.”
Isolation basketball is not the forte for Wyalusing. Keyes stands by his belief in team-first basketball.
“The system that we are imploring allows everyone to touch the ball,” Keyes said. “Offensively and defensively each possession they really have high basketball IQs. With the talent that these guys have, and because of their athletic ability, they will absolutely have every opportunity to find success.”
Abram Bennett has bought into the team first mentality. In 2020, Abram emerged as a defensive leader for the Rams.
“We’ve been playing together for a long time now and we’ve been looking forward to it for basically all our lives, so it is finally here and we can’t wait to take advantage of it,” Bennett said. “I just want to be the best defensively that I can to limit the scoring for the opposing team. I am just trying to do whatever it takes to help us win.”
Entering his senior season, Oswald shares a similar team-first mindset to Bennett.
“I don’t care if I score 20 points or three points, as long as we get the win it is all good for me,” Oswald said. “If anything I would like to improve my three point percentage this season. I think it was around 39% last year and I would like to get that to at least 43%.”
Keyes relishes the opportunity to play competitive basketball every night in an NTL league that is set to be competitive from top to bottom.
“This is my eighth year and I think in all of my years that this is as good as the league has been. I’m really impressed by the other programs and coaches in the league and I hope to be competitive and compete for our division in the league,” Keyes said.
Wyalusing opens its season on Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. hosting Blue Ridge.
