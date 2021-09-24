Defense leading the way for Wildcats

ATHENS — Through four games this season the Athens Wildcats have allowed just 25 total points, but they sit at 2-2 after suffering a pair of shutout losses.
The Wildcats have plenty of talent on the offensive side of the ball and will look to turn things around starting tonight against Wyalusing. But one thing is for sure, no matter what the offense does tonight, the Athens’ D should keep them in the game.
In their two losses, the Wildcats defense gave up 12 points to Troy and just seven to South Williamsport last week.
Part of the reason why the Wildcats’ D has been so strong this season has been the play of senior linebackers Troy Jennings and Dylan Harford.
Harford believes the mindset of the Athens defensive unit has been key.
“Just playing aggressive and showing up every game ready to hit,” said Harford.
That mentality has been especially key when the opposing team gets inside the red zone, according to Jennings.
“Just toughness and grit. At the 5-yard line and on, it’s just grit, man. That’s all it is,” Jennings said.
The Wildcat linebackers also understand how important it is to have a strong line in front of them.
“That’s the biggest thing, really. (The defensive line) opens it up for everybody else,” Harford said.
Two of the leaders up front for the Wildcats are senior defensive tackle Logan Minard and senior defensive end Troy Pritchard.
For the Athens D-line, it all starts with a strong work ethic and chemistry, according to Pritchard.
“I think we all work hard. We all contribute and do our jobs. I think the chemistry is there and we’re always there to pick each other up,” Pritchard said. “Just playing smash mouth football, going head up on each other and just supporting each other.”
The mindset along the defensive line is the same as the Athens’ linebackers.
“We just get on the field and play as tough as we can,” said Minard, who said that attitude is even more important in the red zone. “We try to throw everything we’ve got at them. We don’t let up at all.”
All four defensive standouts also play key roles on the offensive side of the ball. While they can get frustrated when the offense sputters, they know they have a job to do on the other side of the ball.
“You’ve got to keep doing your job, keep holding your brothers up. It can be frustrating, you know, emotions are real and you’ve got to deal with them but you’ve just got to keep doing what you’ve got to do for the man standing next to you,” Jennings said.
“Just stop them, that’s it. Just stop them and get ready to go (on offense),” Harford added.
While the Wildcats’ D only gave up seven points last week, they also allowed South Williamsport to rack up over 300 total yards of offense in the shutout loss.
“I mean we played tough where it mattered at the end of the day, but we gave up way too many yards. We want to be a really good defense but we can’t claim to be a good defense, we’ve got to prove it,” Jennings said.
One thing that has helped this year’s defense has been the leadership of seniors like Harford, Jennings, Minard and Pritchard.
“I mean we’re all a bunch of old guys. We’ve been running together for a long time. I mean we’re tight. We love each other. It’s a family,” Jennings said.
