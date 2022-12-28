Defense leads Athens boys over Towanda

Towanda’s Grady Flynn takes an awkward shot facing pressure from Athens’ Mason Lister during the opening round of the Valley Christmas Tournament on Tuesday.

 Review Photo/MATT PATTON

TOWANDA — The Athens boys basketball team used a strong defensive performance to punch their ticket to the Valley Christmas Tournament final as the Wildcats picked up a 55-41 win over host Towanda on Tuesday night.

Athens scored 12 points in the opening frame while holding the Black Knights to just four.