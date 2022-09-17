TOWANDA — The Canton defense had its best performance of the season against Towanda on Friday night, forcing six turnovers, scoring two touchdowns and keeping the Black Knights off the scoreboard in a 63-0 win.
The Warriors got off to a bit of a slow start and committed a turnover of their own on their first possession.
“Sometimes the beginning of the game is weird,” Canton coach Tyler Sechrist said. “It just takes a little bit of time to get your feet under you, get the nerves out.”
The nerves were gone pretty soon after that, as halfway through the first quarter, Brenen Taylor scooped up a fumble and ran it 31 yards for the score.
It was one of three fumbles Canton would recover in the game, the next of which was on the ensuing kickoff.
That possession ended with a 13-yard touchdown run by Riley Parker to make the score 14-0.
Later in the quarter, Weston Bellows returned a punt 52 yards to set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Hayden Ward.
Ward added a 5-yard touchdown reception with 9:33 to go in the second quarter.
Less than two minutes later, Parker found a hole and shook off tacklers for a 69-yard touchdown run to put Canton ahead 35-0.
Bailey Ferguson became the fourth Warrior of the night to score a touchdown with a five-yard run.
Ben Fitch scored on touchdown runs of five and 61 yards in the second half.
With four minutes to go in the first half, Taylor intercepted a pass and returned it 46 yards for his second touchdown of the night, and third in two games.
“Those defensive touchdowns were huge,” Sechrist said. “He’s a kid that plays with high energy, great effort, and I’m glad to see him get the touchdowns.”
Taylor recalled a similar play from last season that produced the same result.
“It was kind of like last year against Hanover,” he said. “The ball came to me and I just saw green. Riley had a good block on my left and Gage (Pepper) had a good block on my right, and it was nothing but the end zone.”
Taylor was also sure to credit his teammates and coaches for the success.
“It’s not all me,” he said. “Our line is putting pressure on the quarterback and our corners are covering well. I do the job that coach (Greg) Bellows tells me to and end up in the right spot.”
Holden Ward and Avery Dibble also came up with interceptions for Canton.
The six turnovers and over 300 yards of offense culminated in another dominant win for the Warriors.
“All facets — special teams, defense, offense — everything rolled real nice tonight,” Sechrist said.
For the Knights , Riley Vanderpool ran for 42 yards and added 10 receiving yards along with some long kick returns, and Mitchell Mosier added 12 receiving yards.
Towanda will host Wellsboro at 7 p.m. next Friday.
The Warriors will be back at home next at 1 p.m. next Saturday when they host South Williamsport with an extra day of rest.
“We’ll use that extra day. We spend a lot of the time in the classroom watching film and game planning,” Sechrist said. “That’s probably what we’ll do Monday, and that extra day will give us another day of practice Friday.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.