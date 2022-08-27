The Troy Trojans (1-0) used a stifling defensive performance to propel themselves to a 20-9 victory over Bald Eagle Area (0-1) on Friday to pick up their first win of the 2022 season.
Three interceptions including two returned for touchdowns proved to be the deciding factor in the win, as the Trojan defense would come up with clutch plays in every pivotal moment in the contest.
Bald Eagle would strike first in their first drive of the game and would connect on a 33-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead with 4:45 left in the first after a long drive.
The Troy offense would stall out, but on Bald Eagle’s next possession the defense would come up with a momentum-shifting play.
After Bald Eagle drove down to Troy’s 25 yard-line, Clayton Smith would jump a route and take it back for a 75-yard Trojan touchdown.
After missing the extra point, they would hold a 6-3 lead early in the second quarter.
Both teams struggled to move the ball during their next three possessions, but the Bald Eagle team would use a Troy turnover on their own five to find the end zone and take the lead on a play-action pass.
Troy would block the extra point, but find themselves trailing 9-6 with 3:41 left in the half.
From that point forward, it was all Troy.
After having another three-and-out drive, the Trojans’ defense would come up with yet another monumental play.
Bald Eagle would get a big gain on a third-down pass, but Justice Chimics would step in front of a pass and take it 65 yards for the second Troy touchdown.
After connecting on the extra point, Troy would take a 13-9 lead with 23 seconds left in the half — a lead they wouldn’t relinquish throughout.
Troy would force a punch-out fumble with Bald Eagle threatening on their five-yard line late in the third quarter after a long drive, and their offense would finally break free to do some damage.
Charles Oldroyd busted through the line and took it 98 yards for a touchdown three plays later, and with the extra point, Troy would take a commanding 20-9 lead, and their defense did the rest.
Troy would nab two more interceptions to end the game, with their defense coming up big in every spot — and the defensive line, led by junior Nick York, squashed any chances of a comeback as Troy finished things off with a 20-9 win.
Troy now will host the Montoursville Warriors (1-0) next Friday at 7 p.m. for their second non-league game to open up the 2022 season.
Montoursville is coming off a second-half, 21-14 comeback over the Wellsboro Hornets.
