Defense wins championships.
It’s a plain and simple concept, but the idea is much easier said than done.
Many teams deploy flashy, intricate, high-scoring offenses in football, but one of the toughest things to do as a team is to play an aggressive and disciplined game on the other side of the ball.
You can score all the points in the world, but if you can’t stop anyone — you’re doomed.
There has been no better embodiment of defensive excellence than the Canton Warriors in not only the NTL or District IV — but possibly the entire Pennsylvania Class A field.
“Our defense has been strong all year,” Canton Head Coach Tyler Sechrist said. “We’ve played tough all year, we tackle and we are physical. It’s definitely carried our team this season.”
The Warriors have completely shut down opponents this season, and many of the scores inflicted against their unit have come late in games when the starters have been pulled.
The Warriors have allowed just 14 total touchdowns in 12 games this season — with six coming in the third or fourth quarters of blowout wins.
They have been extremely stingy in their approach and even had a stretch of 20 straight shutout quarters during the opening section of the 2022 season.
“We started with Union, and they scored on us early in the season,” Sechrist said. “But they’re still playing now, they won the WPIAL Championship this week. So after that, we had three shutouts in a row and had been playing good defense all year.”
Many fans see the big scoring totals for the Warriors this season, but it’s all made possible by what they do on the other side of the ball.
The defense is anchored by an incredible front seven that is led by Hayden and Hudson Ward, who from the linebacker positions have cleaned up nearly everything thrown their way.
The tandem has combined for 210 total tackles and seven sacks on the year, and have been keystones in how they can play up front, as well as how the secondary can play in the back end.
They also have two more high-level talents at the linebacker position in Riley Parker and Brenen Taylor who have been huge for the Warriors, giving them one of the best linebacking units around.
“A lot of our defensive players are all wrestlers,” standout Hudson Ward said of the group. “We just have that natural tackling ability, and we just flow to the ball.”
Taylor has racked up 63 tackles and recorded one interception, while Parker added 28 tackles and an interception, but the success the Warriors’ linebacking core has had is indicative of the aggressive and physical play of their defensive line.
“It makes things a lot easier,” Hudson said of the play of his defensive line. “It keeps the lineman off of us and we flow a lot easier to the ball.”
Gage Pepper, Mason Nelson, Ryan Eberly, and Michael Davis have all been dominant up front — snuffing out teams’ run games and wreaking havoc in opponents’ backfields.
The group has 106 tackles on the year, but the numbers don’t tell the whole story.
“Yeah we have outstanding linebackers,” Sechrist said. “You look across the board with Hudson Ward, Riley Parker, Hayden (Ward), and Brenen Taylor. But the guys up front really helped keep guys off. Gage Pepper and Mason Nelson, the D-tackles, and Michael Davis and Ryan Eberly are the ends who keep blockers off those guys. They’ve done a really good job keeping our linebackers free and in flow.”
Their ability to muck things up for opponents’ offensive linemen has been imperative to the success the linebacking unit has in cleaning things up and meeting opposing ball carriers at, or behind the line of scrimmage.
With all of the success the front seven has, it opens things up for the secondary.
When teams find themselves unable to move the ball on the ground, the passing game becomes predictable.
“We have to stop the run first, and then we have to make them pass,” Hudson Ward said of how their defense operates. “We have a good secondary, so that will shut that down … Our coaches really emphasize how we got to stop the run and make them go to the pass, so that’s a big motivator.”
The group of Weston Bellows, Bailey Ferguson, and Hudson Ward have been phenomenal when the ball is in the air, with all three having at least one interception this season, and the group has notched eight total.
Leading the way is 2021 All-Stater Bellows, who has some of the best hands on the team.
Generating turnovers has been another pivotal part of their success, where in all, the Canton defense has forced teams to cough the ball up 20 times this season.
“That’s a huge part of football,” Hudson Ward said of his teams’ ability to force turnovers. “If we can create those turnovers, and give our offense better field position, that just helps us.”
The Warriors have taken advantage of that, and with some ball-hawking athletic players in the secondary, they have feasted when teams decide to abandon the run game and attempt to air it out.
With no holes on their defense and a talented group all-around, the Warriors know that if they want to win a state title, it comes down to what they do on that side of the ball.
“Our team as a whole communicates really well,” Sechrist said of his defense. “They work well together, they know what each other’s doing. They’ve played together a long time so they’re able to show a lot of different coverages and do a lot of different blitzes. So it just helps us to be successful on defense.”
With a matchup against Northern Cambria, a team who has showcased a lot of balance in 2022, it will be imperative that they win the battle in the trenches and force the team to be one-dimensional.
Though their yardage total is split, Canton knows that the Colts will try to throw the ball around the yard, a stark change from what they have seen most of the season.
“They can run the ball, but when it comes down to it, and they need yards, they go to the air,” Sechrist said. “That’ll be different for us from the last few weeks. So we’ll put time into that. We’re going to add coverages and work on coming up. They like to throw the ball out quickly. So we got to come up, get out and get off blocks and more tackles in open space.”
So as Canton looks to start their state playoff run, expect the defense to do what it has all season long — dominate.
“The guys got a fire in their eyes,” Sechrist said. “They’re hungry to play. The week off was good, but it’s made them hungry to get going this week.”
Canton will be back on the field on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Mansion Park in Altoona as they take on Northern Cambria with a chance to move on to the next round of the Class A state playoffs.
It’s a long trip for the Warriors on a Saturday after Thanksgiving, but the Warriors are locked in and ready to make their push toward a state title.
“It just starts with practice and being focused in practice,” Hudson Ward said. “You just got to be focused all the way down to getting on the field. And just be ready to play.”
