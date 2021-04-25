MANSFIELD – Senior Hunter DePrimo dazzled on the mound in game one and senior Tyler Melko capped off a four-run bottom of the seventh with a walk-off double to lead the Mansfield University baseball team to a 3-1, 10-9 sweep over Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) East action on Saturday afternoon, April 24 at Shaute Field.
Prior to the start of the doubleheader, Mansfield University honored baseball’s seven graduating seniors: Melko, DePrimo, Jordan Cowen, Jake Manke, Ryan Wentzel, Colby Shimmell and Tony Brown as part of the Senior Day celebration.
The Mounties improve to 10-18 overall and 9-15 in the PSAC East after taking three-of-four from the Raiders. Shippensburg falls to 14-14 overall and 12-12 in the PSAC East.
DePrimo improved to 5-2 on the mound after tossing his fourth complete game on the season (second in the PSAC), scattering seven hits, allowing one run and striking out five. DePrimo has won four straight on the mound with three straight complete games.
Shippensburg kicked off the scoring on the afternoon with a run in the first, but the Mounties responded in the bottom of the second when sophomore Zach Spray singled to plate junior Assaf Lowengart.
Lowengart gave the Mounties the lead in the top of the fourth when he singled in junior Ben Osborne. Melko gave the Mounties an insurance run in the fifth when he drove in sophomore Josh Farina, but one run could have been enough as DePrimo put up zeros in every inning after the first.
Melko, Lowengart and Spray led the Mountaineer offense with an RBI, while Lowengart was the lone Mountaineer with multiple hits.
Kaleb Sophy allowed three runs on six hits, while striking out five in the losing effort for the Raiders. Chase Zurawski was credited with the lone Shippensburg RBI.
Game two was a completely different story for Mansfield, as the Mountaineers needed to pull off three separate comeback efforts in order to seal the victory.
Down to their final three outs and trailing 9-6, the Mounties erupted for four runs on as many hits to earn the come-from-behind win. Lowengart started the rally with his third extra-base hit of the day when he doubled to left center.
Spray followed with a walk, but the Raiders forced consecutive groundouts to regain the momentum, leading 9-7.
However, Farina singled to drive in Spray and junior Nate Cotton did the same, bringing Melko to the plate. The rest is history as Melko drove a double into the left field gap to score both Cotton and Farina and walk it off for the Mounties.
Melko finished 3-for-3 with a homer, double and five RBI, while Lowengart also homered and added a double to lead the Mountaineer offense. Melko tied the conference lead with his ninth home run of the season and Lowengart is right behind him as he belted out his eighth. Osborne (two), Farina and freshman Dylan Mercedes each drove in runs during the comeback.
Shimmell battled through four-complete innings, allowing five runs and striking out four to earn the no-decision. Freshman Bobby Curry threw an inning of scoreless relief and sophomore Todd Erney recorded the final two outs for Mansfield to earn his first win on the season.
Justin Darden hit three two-run home runs to lead the Raider offense. Matt Ryan was handed the loss.
The Mounties return to Shaute field on Friday, April 30 for a noon PSAC East doubleheader with Millersville University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.