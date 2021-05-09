HEPHERDSTOWN, W.V. – Senior Hunter DePrimo struck out 15 hitters in a complete-game victory to lead the Mansfield University baseball team to a 5-1 win in game one over Shepherd University on Saturday afternoon, May 8 to earn a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) East split at Fairfax Field. The Mounties fell in game two, 7-2.
DePrimo fanned a PSAC-leading 15 hitters to lead the Mountaineers to their 11th conference win on the season, the most since 2010 when the program won 13 games and went to an NCAA Regional. DePrimo has struck out 83 hitters on the season, good enough for 6th in program history.
The senior went the distance and allowed just one run on five hits to earn his sixth victory of the season.
Junior Ben Osborne led the way for MU at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two runs and a double. Junior Assaf Lowengart drove in a run, freshman Zach Shertzer added a run scored and an RBI, while sophomore Zach Spray totaled three RBI on his second big fly of the year.
The Mounties (12-21, 11-18 PSAC East) scored in the first inning when Lowengart plated Osborne with a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0.
The Rams (19-13-1, 15-12-1 PSAC East) answered with their lone run off DePrimo to tie the score at one in the bottom of the first.
However, DePrimo was lights out from there and the Mounties broke things open in the sixth after Shertzer singled to score Osborne, and Spray left the yard to score three more and extend the Mountaineers’ lead to 5-1.
Steve Bowley took the loss, allowing five runs in 5 and 2/3 innings of work. Five different Rams recorded hits and Dalton Stewart drove in a run.
In the nightcap, the Mounties could not overcome an early deficit as Shepherd scored a run in the first, five in the fourth and another in the fifth to lead 7-0 through five innings.
Mansfield cut the disadvantage to five in the sixth when junior Joe Tummino knocked in Lowengart with a sacrifice fly and junior Jake Haas singled to plate Shertzer, but that was as close as the Mounties could get.
Lowengart finished 2-for-3 with a run and Tummino and Haas each drove in runs to lead Mansfield’s offense. Freshman Eric Gustofson was charged with the loss, allowing four runs in 3 and 1/3 innings pitched.
Jared Carr (HR) and Joey Schwartz each drove in two runs to lead Shepherd’s offense. Nick Trabacchi did not allow a run in four complete innings to earn the win.
The Mounties close their 2021 season tomorrow afternoon, Sunday, May 9 at Shepherd University with a PSAC East doubleheader. The Mounties will serve as the home team and each game will start at noon.
