The Mansfield Destroyers are proud to sign two highly recruited Division One Lefties.

Kyle Caringi — is from Williamsport, PA, is a 6’2, 200-pound Freshman Left-Handed Pitcher at St. Bonaventure. Kyle was selected 2018 Baseball Factory pre-season All American, and as a Senior, he had 63 strikeouts in 47 innings with a 2.35 ERA. In his junior season, he was 3-1 with a 1.05 ERA. This season for the Bonnies, Kyle had a 0.00 ERA in three appearances in the shortened season.

“Kyle is a huge addition to our staff. We always love adding quality lefties to the pitching staff.” -Coach Hill.

Tanner Barrs — from Abingdon, VA, is a 5’11, 185-pound Freshman Outfielder/Left-Handed pitcher from Radford University. Tanner was a two-time 1st team All-State selection and hit over .400 all three years of varsity ball. Tanner hit a sizzling .583 in 2017 and .458 with 5 homers in 2018. Also, in 2018 Tanner was 7-0 with a 1.98 ERA and 52 strikeouts. His father Stan was a first-round selection in the 1986 MLB draft. This season for Radford Tanner was 10 for 31 with 6 RBI’s.

“ Tanner is projected to be in our lineup every day and see time as a relief pitcher. He is a very athletic and versatile kid who can play outfield, first base and pitch.” -Coach Hill

