The Mansfield Destroyers are proud to sign two highly recruited Division One Lefties.
Kyle Caringi — is from Williamsport, PA, is a 6’2, 200-pound Freshman Left-Handed Pitcher at St. Bonaventure. Kyle was selected 2018 Baseball Factory pre-season All American, and as a Senior, he had 63 strikeouts in 47 innings with a 2.35 ERA. In his junior season, he was 3-1 with a 1.05 ERA. This season for the Bonnies, Kyle had a 0.00 ERA in three appearances in the shortened season.
“Kyle is a huge addition to our staff. We always love adding quality lefties to the pitching staff.” -Coach Hill.
Tanner Barrs — from Abingdon, VA, is a 5’11, 185-pound Freshman Outfielder/Left-Handed pitcher from Radford University. Tanner was a two-time 1st team All-State selection and hit over .400 all three years of varsity ball. Tanner hit a sizzling .583 in 2017 and .458 with 5 homers in 2018. Also, in 2018 Tanner was 7-0 with a 1.98 ERA and 52 strikeouts. His father Stan was a first-round selection in the 1986 MLB draft. This season for Radford Tanner was 10 for 31 with 6 RBI’s.
“ Tanner is projected to be in our lineup every day and see time as a relief pitcher. He is a very athletic and versatile kid who can play outfield, first base and pitch.” -Coach Hill
The Mansfield Destroyers 2020 Season is right around the corner. Season tickets are on sale now. For more information email the Destroyers at Dlewis@MansfieldDestroyers.com or visit the Destroyers website at www.MansfieldDestroyers.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to get all the latest news on your Mansfield Destroyers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.