Sports are about to return, and they definitely will have a little different look this year.
We all know about the current situation with fans at games.
But, that’s hardly the only thing that will be different this year.
One of the biggest things is who area teams will be playing.
Most NTL teams will be doing league schedules this year, and it’s reflected as the football schedules were just released.
The football season will be a seven week regular season this year, with a number of teams getting bye weeks and playing six games.
But, none of that is what jumps off the page.
The big thing of note is week one.
Right out of the shoot Canton is at Troy, Sayre is at Athens and Wyalusing is at Towanda for rivalry week. North Penn-Mansfield started practices later and needs an extra week before they can start their season, so after a week one bye they will be at Wellsboro on week two.
There is no question that many schools, and leagues, know that things could change with high school sports on a moment’s notice.
A few outbreaks in the state and the governor, the PIAA, or individual school districts could shut the whole thing down.
So, NTL teams are trying to make sure that if that happens they will have already played their rivalry week games first.
The Old Shoe, the Bronze Helmet and the Rusty Rail will all be on the line to kick off the season, as schools work to ensure that they get their big games in, no matter what happens later in the season.
Some schools can play teams out of Bradford and Tioga County, and they will take on the likes of Northwest, South Williamsport, Muncy, Montgomery, Bucktail and CMVT in NTL matchups. Other schools have limitations that will only allow them to play Bradford and Tioga County teams this season.
In other case some schools would be able to go to districts, if they happen, while other schools would not be able to do districts no matter what happens.
If someone looks at this year’s schedule, you can just see how different the 2020 season will be.
Some teams play seven games, others play six.
There are different things like North Penn-Mansfield and Troy facing each other twice this year, each school hosting the other one once.
And, this is just football season.
Other sports are bound to have some similar situations.
Boys soccer has teams like Galeton and Northern Potter in the league, and schools like Wellsboro won’t be able to play those teams at all.
Tennis has four NTL teams, NP-Liberty, CV, Wellsboro and Towanda. For schools that can only play league opponents, that will be a really small schedule of opponents.
A lot of schools will have to adjust on the fly this year.
Planning for opponents is a lot harder when schedules have to be made right before the season begins.
And, there are still other things to see.
For volleyball, substitutes will likely have to wait in the hall while the match is going on in order to stay under the limit of 25 people in the gym at one time.
All of this is going to take a lot of work for schools.
Athletic directors are working overtime trying to figure out how to make the schedules work.
Coaches and athletes are going to have to adjust each day to all the changes.
But, pretty soon, all the stress, all the changes, all the unknowns become much more worth it.
In just over a week you have games like Canton at Troy, featuring two of the leagues’ top teams squaring off in week one. You have a young, up-and-coming Sayre team trying to win over rival Athens for the second straight year and you have Wyalusing and Towanda renewing one of the biggest rivalries in NTL football.
The NTL is back this week as the Towanda Country Club plays host to a league golf match on Thursday.
And, next week everyone returns.
Next week the soccer balls will be flying across fields. Next week cross country runners will be racing to the finish line, gyms will be lit up with volleyball action and tennis players will be crushing shots against each other.
And, next week, Friday night lights return.
Things might be different in high school sports this year, but once the games begin, none of that matters anymore.
-----
Brian Fees is the sports editor at The Daily Review. Contact him at reviewsports@thedailyreview.com
