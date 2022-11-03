Both the Canton Lady Warriors and Wyalusing Lady Rams volleyball teams are set to defend their District IV titles tonight at Athens in two rematches from the 2021 finals.
Class A
Canton vs. Galeton
ATHENS — The top-seeded Canton Lady Warriors will look to capture their sixth consecutive District IV Class A volleyball crown tonight as they take on second-seeded Galeton Lady Tigers for the third-straight time in the finals.
Canton is riding a five-game win streak heading into the finals — with their first win of the streak coming against Galeton in a 3-1 victory.
Canton has amassed a record of 17-3 on the season and 8-2 in league play and won the NTL Small School Division in the process.
They are led by a contingent of standouts that include seniors Aislyn Williams, Marissa Ostrander, Jillaney Hartford, Keri Wesneski, and Allyson Butcher, while also having a few underclassmen who have made an impact including Kendall Kitchen and Madison Hulbert.
Against Galeton earlier this year, Canton would dominate the matchup with a four-set victory that was headlined by Williams — who did a bit of everything in the win and posted one ace, three kills, 14 digs, and one block.
On the other end, Canton will be taking Galeton who have finished second in the District IV Class A bracket for the past three seasons and will look to avenge their losses.
Galeton is led by four-year starter middle-hitter Alli Macensky who has been an extremely effective hitter for the Lady Tigers over the past four seasons and has amassed 176 kills this season.
They are also paced by senior setter Johanna Dickerson who has dished out 292 assists, recorded 66 digs, and has 129 kills on the year.
Canton will take the court in Athens tonight at 5 p.m. as they look to continue their dominance in the District IV Class A bracket for the sixth time.
Class AA
NP-Liberty vs. Wyalusing
ATHENS — In a rematch from last year’s District IV Class AA Finals, the Wyalusing Lady Rams will look to defend their title as they take on juggernaut NP-Liberty tonight.
In their matchup last season — Wyalusing shocked the District IV volleyball world with a commanding sweep over the dominant NP-Liberty team to snatch the crown from the Lady Mounties in a 3-0 sweep and end their run of five-straight titles.
Wyalusing is coming off a five-set battle with the Williamson Lady Warriors on Tuesday night in the semifinals and will look to keep their magic alive against Liberty.
The Lady Rams finished the 2022 season with a 16-3 (12-3 in league play) record and in second place in the NTL Small School Division and are riding a three-game win streak.
In their last matchup against Williamson, they were pushed to the brink and nearly their entire roster, which includes nine seniors, put up gaudy numbers.
Senior libero Priscella Newton recorded a 54-dig night and was all over the floor in defensive coverage.
Hannah Ely was a huge presence at the net and had a team-high 23 kills and a block.
Wyalusing also had 12 total blocks and 12 aces in the effort.
Wyalusing will look to keep their positive momentum and try to topple the Mounties for a second straight season.
On the other end — Liberty has had a much less dramatic path to the finals.
Liberty went undefeated in league play and finished with an overall record of 18-1 and the NTL Large School Championship.
In their previous matchup this season — Wyalusing was swept 0-3 by the Lady Mounties.
There will be an enhanced level of drama during the matchup and Wyalusing Head Coach Jennifer Newton knows that Liberty is gunning for them.
“They’re after us,” Newton said about the upcoming matchup against Liberty. “Last year we came into that district final just happy to be there, and I still feel the same way. There’s a lot of teams in Pennsylvania, right now, not playing, so just be grateful for the opportunity, and however the chips fall they fall.”
The match is set for 7 p.m. (following the Class A contest) at Athens High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.