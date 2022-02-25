WILLIAMSPORT — The Road to Hershey continues today and Saturday with the District IV Class AA Wrestling Championships at Williamsport High School’s Magic Dome.
The Northern Tier League will be well-represented with plenty of top four seeds in this weekend’s tournament.
Athens has a pair of second seeds and a pair of wrestlers seeded fourth.
Gavin Bradley is the best known of the quartet. The senior, 30-0 on the season, is seeking his fourth trip to the PIAA championships but must continue to advance to have that opportunity. Branden Wentzel (33-2) of Montoursville, a former state champ at 106, is the top seed ahead of Bradley in the bracket at 113.
Fellow senior Karter Rude is Athens’ other second seeded wrestler this weekend as he is behind only Devon Deem of Montgomery in the 152-pound weight class.
Kaden Setzer, also a senior, and junior Jake Courtney are seeded fourth at 132 and 138, respectively.
For Canton, freshman Holden Ward (22-10) is a third seed at 120; Hayden Ward, a junior, is seeded third at 145 with a 35-5 mark; Riley Parker, a 26-6 junior, is seeded third at 172; and Mason Nelson, 27-11 at 285, is seeded third.
For Troy, junior Mason Woodward (24-9) is seeded second at 189; Seth Seymour, 24-8 at 132, is seeded third; Kenyon Slater (16-14) is seeded fourth at 120; Jacob Hinman is seeded fourth with a 21-12 mark.
For Towanda, freshman Rylee Sluyter (21-11) is seeded third at 126; Riley Vanderpool, also a freshman, is seeded third at 138 with a 34-6 record; senior Bryant Green (30-5) is seeded third at 160.
Wyalusing’s Nick Woodruff (29-1) is seeded third at 215 and Ayden Hunsinger is seeded fourth at 126.
North Penn/Liberty junior Kohen Lehman is the fourth seed at 172; and undefeated Williamson senior Kade Sottolano (29-0) is seeded third.
Sullivan County’s Colton Wade will be the second seed at 106 pounds with a 27-3 record.
The top six from this weekend’s District IV Wrestling advance to regionals the following week.
