The District IV Football Playoffs games scheduled for Friday will be seeing changes in times and dates due to weather.
Canton, who was scheduled to play Friday night in Muncy, will now be Saturday at 7 p.m. in Muncy for the District IV Class A Championship.
The District IV Class AA semifinal contest scheduled between Troy and Southern Columbia on Friday at 7 p.m. will now be played in Troy on Saturday with a 1 p.m. start.
Originally the District IV Class AAA semifinal for Athens was scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. in Danville — but will now be played at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Danville.
Also seeing changes is the Hughesville and Mount Carmel who will play in the Class AA semifinals at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Mount Carmel, Loyalsock and Mifflinburg who will play at Loyalsock on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the AAA semis, and Jersey Shore will host Selinsgrove in the Class AAAA championship tonight at 7 p.m.
