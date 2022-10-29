ATHENS — Four area teams will be competing in the District IV playoffs in Athens today and then next Tuesday, and Thursday with Canton competing in the Class A bracket and Wyalusing, Athens and Northeast Bradford slated to compete in the Class AA bracket.
Wyalusing and Canton are both the reigning champions in their respective divisions and will be looking to defend their District IV titles during the playoffs this season.
There are just two teams that qualified for the District IV Class A volleyball playoffs with the Canton Lady Warriors set to take on the Galeton Lady Tigers on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Canton is coming off a deep state playoff run where they made it to the third round and fell to Sacred Heart Academy and finished with an overall record of 17-4.
This season Canton comes into the Class A playoffs as the top seed — compiling a record of 17-3 and taking home yet another NTL Small School crown.
They enter the playoffs on a five-game win streak and are the heavy favorites to take home yet another District title.
Their opponent Galeton sits with a record of 13-7 and went toe-to-toe with Canton in the finals last season but fell in five sets to claim second in the district.
In their matchup this season, Canton took down Galeton in their home gym in a 3-1 victory.
Canton is led in attacking by Jillaney Hartford who has 142 kills, Keri Wesneski with 139 kills, and Aislyn Williams who has recorded 129 kills.
Williams is the reigning NTL MVP from 2021 and has been a swiss-army knife for Canton with 32 total blocks, 177 digs, and 221 assists.
Two teams will face off in the first round of the District IV Class AA playoffs on Saturday, with Athens and Northeast Bradford finishing with the fourth and fifth seeds and set to play each other today at 11:46 a.m.
Both teams rallied late in the season to claim their positions in the playoffs, with Athens riding a three-game win streak and NEB finishing the season with six-straight wins.
The Lady Wildcats enter the contest with an 8-8 record, while NEB compiled a 10-8 mark on the year.
The two teams faced off just once this season, with Athens picking up a 3-0 sweep over NEB early in 2022.
Athens is led by Audrey Clare in attacking — with the senior pouring in 129 kills.
The Athens defense is led by sophomore libero Ella Coyle who recorded a team-high 228 digs.
Jenny Ryan has been the do-it-all player for Athens and has 105 kills, 43 aces, 10 blocks, and 174 digs.
Cassie Friend has been the leader at the net with a team-high 27 blocks.
NEB is paced by the tandem of Emma Neuber and Abby O’Connor in attacking and combined for 300 kills on the season.
O’Connor has also been a menace at the net — recording 27 blocks.
Teammate Alexis Corter also has recorded 29 blocks for NEB.
Defensively, Kiarra Delancey has been steadfast for the Lady Panthers in the libero spot and has a team-high 296 digs.
Garnering a first-round bye in the Class AA bracket is Wyalusing — who will play on Tuesday against the winner of the Williamson and Wellsboro matchup today at 9:30 a.m.
Wyalusing fell just short of picking up the NTL Small School Championship this season, compiling a 16-5 record and also had the same league record as Canton — but the Lady Warriors held the tie-breaker, putting Wyalusing second in the division.
Wyalusing comes into the playoffs, winning six of their final seven contests and is the second-seed overall in the Class AA bracket.
The Lady Rams are led by a contingent of seniors who were part of the upset of the year in NTL volleyball last season, where they topped NP-Liberty for the District Title in a 3-0 sweep.
They would fall to Holy Redeemer in the first round of the PIAA State Playoffs.
Senior Hannah Ely leads the way in attacking for the Lady Rams and has notched a team-high 185 kills while contributing in nearly every facet of the game with 66 aces, three blocks, and 182 digs.
The Lady Rams’ defense is anchored by senior Priscella Newton, who has amassed an incredible 429 digs and is the cornerstone of the Wyalusing defensive scheme.
At the net, Olivia Leichliter has been the top producer with 24 blocks and notching 90 kills.
In their matchups against Wellsboro and Williamson — Wyalusing is a combined 3-1, with their only loss coming to Williamson early in the year.
Since then, Wyalusing has beat Williamson twice with a 6-1 advantage in set score during those matches.
