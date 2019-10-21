The District IV PIAA boys and girls soccer brackets were released on Sunday.
For boys class A, Northeast Bradford will take on South Williamsport at Danville on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. Sullivan County will face off with East Juniata at Hughesville on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.
In AA, Wellsboro will take on Danville at Central Columbia on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. On Wednesday, Troy will take on Warrior Run at Loyalsock at 8:00 p.m. and Williamson will face Milton at 4:00 p.m. at the same location.
Athens will play Jersey Shore at Loyalsock on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in class AAA.
For the girls in class A, Wyalusing will face East Juniata at Hughesville on Saturday at 4:00 p.m.
In AA, Troy will face the winner of the Towanda Williamson match at Loyalsock on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. The Towanda Williamson match will be held at Balls Mills on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.
In AAA, Athens will face Mifflinburg at Loyalsock on Saturday at noon.
