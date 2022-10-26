District IV soccer playoffs kick off today

The District IV Soccer playoffs get underway today, as several local teams look to start a run to a District IV Championship.
Troy vs. Hughesville (Girls)
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
The District IV Soccer playoffs get underway today, as several local teams look to start a run to a District IV Championship.
Troy vs. Hughesville (Girls)
The first matchup comes in the Class AA Girls Bracket as the Troy Lady Trojans take on the Hughesville Lady Spartans at Loyalsock High School at 6 p.m. today.
Fourth-seeded Troy wrapped the regular season with a record of 15-2-1, and fifth-seeded Hughesville went 13-5.
The two teams played each other on Sept. 7. Hughesville won that game 5-2, but the Lady Trojans won seven straight to close the season after that.
Northeast Bradford vs. Wyalusing (Girls)
Two local girls squads will face off in the Class A Girls quarterfinals as the Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers go up against the Wyalusing Lady Rams at Towanda High School at 2 p.m. Saturday
NEB is the fourth seed after going 12-4 in the regular season and Wyalusing is the fifth seed with a 12-5-1 record.
Wyalusing and NEB split the regular season series, with the home team winning both matches. Wyalusing won 6-5 on Sept. 17, and NEB won 3-0 on Sept. 29.
Shikellamy vs. Athens (Girls)
The Athens Lady Wildcats will travel to face Shikellamy in the Class AAA girls quarterfinals at 2 p.m. Saturday at Milton High School.
Shikellamy went 13-4 in the regular season to earn the top seed in the District.
Athens went 8-9-1 to take the fourth and final spot in the playoffs.
The teams did not meet in the regular season, but both lost to a common opponent in Bloomsburg.
Selinsgrove vs. Athens (Boys)
Following the Lady Wildcats’ game against Shikellamy, the Athens boys will take on Selinsgrove in the Class AAA quarterfinals at Milton.
Top-seeded Selinsgrove went 16-2 in the regular season, while fourth-seeded Athens went 9-7-1.
Saturday’s game will be the first of the year between the Seals and Wildcats, but the teams share two common opponents.
Athens went 0-2 against Wellsboro and lost to Midd-West, while Selinsgrove won against both.
Sullivan County vs. South Williamsport (Boys)
The Sullivan County Griffins will go up against the South Williamsport Mounties in the opening round of the Class A boys playoffs.
The game will be played at noon Saturday at Loyalsock high school.
The 12-4 Griffins are the fourth seed and the 9-8-1 Mounties are the fifth seed.
Sullivan County won both regular season matchups against South Williamsport, winning 2-1 on Spet. 29 and 5-0 on Oct. 17.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review. Send story ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.