The District IV brackets are out and two area teams earned top seeds.
North Penn-Liberty boys and NEB girls both got byes into the Class A semifinals and the state tournament.
Top four finishers in Class A for both girls and boys move on to states while it’s top three in the rest of the classes.
BOYS
CLASS A
All quarterfinal games are today with sixth seed Lourdes traveling to face third seed Sullivan County with 7:30 p.m. start.
Also on that side of the bracket second seed St. John Neumann hosts seventh seed Meadowbrook Christian.
NPL will face the winner of fourth seed Northumberland Christian, who hosts fifth seed Bucktail at 7:30 p.m.
CLASS AA
Top seed Wyalusing will host South Williamsport on Wednesday, February 19 at 7 p.m.
Also on that side of the bracket NEB welcomes Canton at 7 p.m. also on Wednesday.
On the other side of the bracket third seed Millville hosts sixth seed Sayre at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday while second seed Bloomsburg hosts East Juniata at 7 p.m.
CLASS AAA
Three of the four games are on Thursday.
Fifth seed Troy travels to fourth seed Hughesville with a 7 p.m. start while seventh seed Wellsboro takes the long trip to third seed Central Columbia for a 7 p.m. start.
Also on Thursday third seed Mt. Carmel welcomes sixth seed Warrior Run for a 7 p.m. start.
On Friday top seed Loyalsock will play host to eighth seed NP-Mansfield for a 7:30 p.m. tip.
CLASS AAAA
All these games are Friday with fifth seed Athens traveling to fourth seed Lewisburg with a 7 p.m. start.
Also on that side of the bracket top seed Montoursville hosts eighth seed Midd-West with a 7 p.m. start.
The other two games start at 7:30 p.m. — seventh seed Mifflinburg at second seed Danville and sixth seed Jersey Shore is at third seed Shamokin.
GIRLS
CLASS A
On the bottom half of the bracket second seed Sullivan County welcomes seventh seed Lourdes with a 6 p.m. start today.
Third seed Millville takes on sixth seed Meadowbrook Christian, also at 6 p.m. but on Wednesday, February 19.
NEB will play the winner of fourth seed Northumberland Christian and Benton, who play at 6 p.m. today.
CLASS AA
All games are today with a 7 p.m. start at eighth seed CV travels to top seed Mt. Carmel, fourth seed NP-Mansfield hosts fifth seed Muncy, seventh seed Montgomery is at second seed Southern Columbia and sixth seed Canton takes on third seed South Williamsport.
CLASS AAA
All of these games are on Friday as top seed Loyalsock hosts eighth seed Wellsboro for a 6 p.m. start.
Also on that side of the bracket fourth seed Towanda hosts fifth seed Central Columbia for a 7 p.m. start.
On the other side of the bracket second seed Bloomsburg welcomes seventh seed Hughesville at 7 p.m. and third seed Warrior Run hosts sixth seed East Juniata with a 7 p.m. start.
CLASS AAAA
Second seed Athens will place host to seventh seed Montoursville on Thursday with a 7 p.m. start.
The winner takes on the winner of third seed Shamokin and sixth seed Milton, who play on Friday with a 6 p.m. start.
Top seed Danville will welcome CMVT with a 6 p.m. start Friday while fourth seed Mifflinburg hosts fifth seed Jersey Shore with a 7 p.m. start Thursday.
