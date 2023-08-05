WAVERLY — Local softball players, coaches and parents had a chance to learn from some of the best this week as the Waverly Sports Complex held the “Train with Champions” softball clinic and coaching seminar.
The softball clinic and seminar were both led by Binghamton native and Villanova softball coach Bridget Orchard. She was joined by several members of her staff as well as 2023 Big East Player of the Year and Horseheads grad Tess Cites.
Orchard has a career record of 865-495-3 in 26 years. After a long and successful run at Division I Fordham, she has put together a record of 112-76 in four seasons at Villanova, which is her alma mater.
Cites, who will be a senior next year, was picked as the Big East Player of the Year after batting .378 with a league-best 74 hits, including 15 doubles, seven home runs, one triple, 45 runs scored, 45 RBI and 10 steals.
Binghamton University also had coaches at the softball clinic, including assistant coach Michaela Transue, who played at Chenango Forks and Division I Hofstra.
Orchard said she was impressed with the passion and skill the local players showed at the clinic.
“The biggest thing is just seeing the joy in their faces and the way they worked, the work ethic,” Orchard said.
“I mean we had third graders out there for two hours and they weren’t stopping. That’s something we talked about tonight (at the coaching seminar), too, is that they had the passion,” she continued. “That’s something you really can’t teach and sometimes you get really young kids and they are just not into it. I was impressed (with this group). We had 60 kids between the two clinics and I would say 95 percent of them were locked in and really loving to play and had a lot of fun. It’s just cool that they had this opportunity.”
After the softball clinic was complete, Orchard was joined by Binghamton University head coach Jess Bump for a coaching seminar and dinner at Tomasso’s on Wednesday night.
Other speakers at the seminar were Cites, Binghamton standout Brianna Santos and Elise Fortier, who is about to be inducted into the Fordham Athletics Hall of Fame after a stellar career at the Division I program.
The Division I coaches and players spoke to local coaches and parents about a range of topics from recruiting and travel softball to whether an athlete should focus on one sport or play multiple, and what qualities Division I coaches look for in both the players and their families.
Bump was thrilled to be able to come to Waverly and talk to a group of local coaches and parents.
“It was really good. I was really fortunate that Bridget asked me to come out here today ... The Southern Tier is a great athletic community, so I think just getting out and continuing to kind of build all youth sports up, especially post-pandemic, is super important so it was really awesome coming out and being able to speak to a lot of people,” said Bump, who is also a Binghamton native.
For Orchard, it was special to come back to the Twin Tiers and give back to the community.
“It was awesome just to give back to (the Twin Tiers). It’s all about family for me and I always talk about it. I know it’s cliche, like ‘family, family, family,’ but it really is ... Even at the camp today some of the girls I went to (high) school with, their kids are now playing. It makes me feel old, but at the same time it’s really cool to see,” Orchard said.
Waverly Mayor Andrew Aronstam was at the coaching seminar at Tomasso’s and got a chance to tour the Waverly Sports Complex earlier in the day.
“I did get the tour of it today and (it’s great) to have a facility that our young athletes can (use) and get extra training all year round. Anybody that knows me knows that my focus has been on the kids — and this is just another opportunity for kids and something else to do besides the activities that kids get bad names for. I’m excited about it and I hope it grows,” Aronstam said.
The Waverly mayor believes the new sports complex is a great addition to the community.
“(If) the kids can get an advantage, the kids can have these opportunities and the Village (of Waverly) grows and the village has better oppportunities, it’s great for everybody,” he said. “My hats off to the guys who got this done.”
