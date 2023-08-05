WAVERLY — Local softball players, coaches and parents had a chance to learn from some of the best this week as the Waverly Sports Complex held the “Train with Champions” softball clinic and coaching seminar.

The softball clinic and seminar were both led by Binghamton native and Villanova softball coach Bridget Orchard. She was joined by several members of her staff as well as 2023 Big East Player of the Year and Horseheads grad Tess Cites.