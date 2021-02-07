If you follow NTL basketball you know the last name.
Karson Dominick’s father, Jason, is a fixture in the NTL as the NP-Mansfield girls’ basketball coach.
It hasn’t taken long for Karson to make his name a fixture in the league as well.
Seven games into his high school career the freshman has scored in double figures every game.
“It feels good, it feels really good,” Karson said of the way the season has started for him.
While he is a freshman, this isn’t any ordinary freshman.
Dominick has put in the time and work over the years to be prepared for this opportunity.
“Karson has been playing before the season with the guys,” NP-Mansfield coach Kipper Burleigh said. “He has played a lot of pick up with them back before things were shut down with Covid. He played a lot of basketball even when he was in seventh and eighth grade. He works as hard, or harder, than anyone in our program or the NTL. He puts in countless shots and countless work and he is more than just a scorer. He is leading our team in field goal percentage and he is leading our team in three-point percentage.
“He has got to get stronger, he knows that, he is only a freshman. He has got to get quicker feet. He has gotten away with some bad habits in junior high because of his size and now he has to play the game a little lower, get a little quicker and get a little stronger. The future is really, really bright for him.”
For Karson being around those older players and playing with them in the past makes it easier now that he is on varsity.
“It helps a lot, because I have been playing with these guys for years,” Karson said. “Chemistry together and playing well together.”
Burleigh is the long-time boys’ coach and he has known Karson’s father for a long time.
Both coaches are high intensity people when coaching. But, Karson doesn’t get too up, or too down, when he plays and that helps no moment be too big for him.
“I think part of it is just in his DNA,” Burleigh said. “His dad is kind of high strong, especially in basketball games. I’m pretty high strung, just like his father. And, he’s pretty even keel. He stays pretty even keel and I think that helps him.”
Burleigh will push Karson, and be tough on him to make him better.
But, it’s nothing that the freshman isn’t used to.
“It’s easier because my dad has been that way with me,” Dominick said. “It’s normal for me.”
Jason has always seen how much his son was willing to work. And, his son spent his whole life watching the best boys and girls players in school history.
“There are so many players that Karson has interacted with that have had an impact on him. Players like Tim Berguson, Nate Barr, and Brent Burleigh from the boys program have really tried to guide him and work with him. Players from our program go all the way back to Tesia Kaczynski, Brittany Harold and Erin Thomas and to more recent players like Kait Garverick, Alysa Davey-Bostic, and Ali Hillson. These players are always checking in to see how he is doing and even show up sometimes to play. Our most recent game was a two on two game with Tim and Nate where I almost made Karson sleep outside because he wasn’t carrying our team well enough. Needless to say we won and Karson realized that having a maniac as a dad can be difficult at times.”
Burleigh has quickly seen that Dominick can take the coaching.
“He’s just got to work on some things, but we have a lot of time to do it and he knows that and he responds very well to coaching and constructive criticism because he wants to be great.”
No one pushes Karson more than himself as he works on his game.
“He has always been one that wants to shoot and work on his game,” Jason said. “When he was younger he would always try wild and crazy shots to get a reaction out of people, but as he has grown up he has gotten tired of me giving him the business over it and now he keeps his workouts to game shots. It honestly doesn’t matter the time of day, he is willing to work. He loves basketball to the point that we built a gym in our backyard so that he can work out whenever he wants to.”
All of Karson’s life he grew up around the game of basketball.
He watched his dad’s teams, and he learned from the girls on his dads teams.
“I was a manager for my dad since I was like five-years-old just being around the game helped a lot,” Karson said.
Jason has had his son around Mansfield games his entire life and he knows his players have impacted his son’s life.
“Karson has pretty much spent time in the gym since he was born,” Jason said. “He was born during my first year of varsity coaching and I still remember my players holding him in our district championship photo. He has always been excited to be in the gym and around basketball. The interactions that all of our children have had with our players and coaches will forever have an impact on their life.
“Karson has always been a student of the game and he tries to learn anything that he can. Beyond basketball he has learned how to act and conduct himself with humility and doing what he can to help others. I always challenge him to act and play like many of both coach Burleigh’s and my former players.”
Being around so many players there was a lot that Dominick learned.
“I picked up a lot of stuff,” he said. “I went to every practice when I was little with high schoolers and it helped me.”
Ali Hillson and Kaitlyn Garverick stand out to Karson as players that he learned a lot from.
Being a coaches’ son, with success in junior high, there may have been expectations on Dominick, but he just wanted to play his game.
“I just came in and played the way I usually play and tried to meet my expectations and play hard,” Dominick said.
First game of his varsity career the freshman hit for 20 points and he hasn’t looked back.
“It felt good, it made me feel like I can go in and score and we can win,” Dominick said.
One thing that helps is how well Dominick fits in with an experienced NP-Mansfield team.
“Everybody likes him,” Burleigh said. “He’s extremely humble, he’s very kind. Everybody on the team likes him because he’s a nice kid.”
The NP-Mansfield freshman has learned a lot from the upperclassmen on the team.
“It helps me because I look up to them and want to do what they do and they help me and I try and help them so we can all be better,” Dominick said.
Growing up around the sport, it was special for Dominick when he was able to start at the varsity level.
“I was so happy when they said I was going to be starting and I just went out and played,” Karson said.
QUICK HITS
NEB’s Lucas Crown came up with a game winning shot against Canton, hitting a driving layup with just four seconds left in the 67-66 win. . . Sarah Spohn hit one of two from the free throw line with 2.8 seconds left to help NP-Mansfield beat Troy by one. . . Madison Putnam had 11 points to help the Wyalusing Rams hand Athens its first league loss of the year. . . Darryn Callahan and Liam Manning both continued to play well, both scoring 20 in a recent win over CV for the Wellsboro Hornets. . . Sammy Lawrence had a 10 assist game for NP-Mansfield in a win over Sayre. . . Sydney Taylor flirted with a triple double for Troy with 8 steals, 8 rebounds and 9 points in a game against NP-Mansfield. . . Jacob Evans had one of the biggest defensive plays of the year, drawing a charge in the final minute against Troy to help NP-Mansfield get a win. Brody Burleigh hit the go-ahead shot in the game. . . Jalen Thomas is more than numbers for the Sullivan boys. He has been the team’s most consistent performer this year, filing up the stat sheet in every category. . . Erin Barrett had a monster game for Towanda on Saturday with 19 points and 15 rebounds in a win over Athens. . . Ty Barrett scored his 1,000th career point in just his junior season for Troy on Friday in a loss to NP-Mansfield. . . Troy’s Katie Lackey had her career high with nine points in the Trojans’ win over NP-Liberty. . . Grayden Cobb had 32 points over a pair of wins for Wyalusing on Friday and Saturday. . . Kolby Hoffman had 14 first-half points for Towanda on Saturday in a narrow loss to Canton. The Black Knights have been shorthanded, but hung with Canton, falling by two.
NEW YORK SET TO START
Owego joins the IAC for 2021 and will be in a division with Waverly, Tioga, Newark Valley and Candor for basketball.
SVE will join O-M, Watkins Glen, Edison and Notre Dame in another division.
The schedule is as follows for the boys. February 10: Tioga at Owego; Waverly at Candor; O-M at Edison; Watkins Glen at SVE. Byes: Notre Dame and Newark Valley. Feb. 12: Candor at Waverly, Owego at Tioga, Edison at O-M; SVE at Watkins Glen; Byes. Notre Dame and Newark Valley. Feb. 16: Candor at Tioga, Newark Valley at Waverly, SVE at O-M; Notre Dame at Watkins Glen. Byes: Edison, Owego. Feb. 18: Tioga at Candor; Waverly at Newark Valley; O-M at SVE; Watkins Glen at Notre Dame. Byes: Edison, Owego. Feb. 20: Tioga at Waverly; Owego at Newark Valley; O-M at Watkins Glen; Edison at Notre Dame. Byes: SVE, Candor: Feb. 23: Waverly at Tioga, Newark Valley at Owego; Watkins Glen at O-M; Notre Dame at Edison. Byes: SVE, Candor. Feb. 25: Newark Valley at Tioga; Owego at Candor, Notre Dame at O-M; Edison at SVE. Byes: Watkins Glen, Waverly. Feb. 27: Tioga at Newark Valley, Candor at Owego; O-M at Notre Dame, SVE at Edison. Byes: Watkins Glen, Waverly. March 2: Waverly at Owego; Candor at Newark Valley; Watkins Glen at Edison; SVE at Notre Dame. Byes: O-M, Tioga. March 4: Owego at Waverly; Newark Valley at Candor; Edison at Watkins Glen, Notre Dame at SVE. Byes: O-M, Tioga.
For the girls the schedule is: Feb. 10: Candor at Waverly; Owego at Tioga; Edison at O-M; SVE at Watkins Glen. Byes: Notre Dame at Newark Valley. Feb. 12: Tioga at Owego; Waverly at Candor; O-M at Edison; Watkins Glen at SVE. Byes: Notre Dame, Newark Valley. Feb. 16. Tioga at Candor; Waverly at Newark Valley, O-M at SVE; Watkins Glen at Notre Dame. Byes: Edison, Owego. Feb. 18: Candor at Tioga; Newark Valley at Waverly; SVE at O-M; Notre Dame at Watkins Glen. Byes: Edison, Owego. Saturday, Feb. 20: Waverly at Tioga; Newark Valley at Owego; Watkins Glen at O-M; Notre Dame at Edison; Byes: SVE, Candor. Feb. 23: Tioga at Waverly; Owego at Newark Valley; O-M at Watkins Glen; Edison at Notre Dame. Byes: SVE, Candor. Feb. 25: Tioga at Newark Valley; Candor at Owego; O-M at Notre Dame, SVE at Edison. Byes: Watkins Glen, Waverly. Feb. 27: Newark Valley at Tioga; Owego at Candor; Notre Dame at O-M; Edison at SVE. Byes: Watkins Glen, Waverly. March 2: Owego at Waverly, Newark Valley at Candor; Edison at Watkins Glen; Notre Dame at SVE. Byes: O-M, Tioga. March 4: Waverly at Owego; Candor at Newark Valley; Watkins Glen at Edison; SVE at Notre Dame. Byes: O-M, Tioga.
TEAM OF THE WEEK:
The NP-Mansfield boys started the year 0-4. They now have won four straight to even their record on the year. On Friday they picked up their biggest win, knocking off Troy, who entered the game unbeaten in league play. The Tigers have a mix of youth and experience with Alex Stein the senior, and Karson Dominick the freshman both having huge weeks.
The Towanda girls keep rolling along. They are unbeaten on the year and on Saturday they took down Athens in a marquee matchup to put them two games ahead of every other team in the NTL.
PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: Erin Barrett had 19 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Towanda Black Knights to a win over Athens in a key NTL matchup on Saturday. Barrett dominated in the post, especially down the stretch, scoring 11 points in the final quarter of the game.
Ty Barrett of Troy lost the game against NP-Mansfield, but it was a special night for the Trojans star as he netted his 1,000th career point. Barrett scored 25 points in the game and is averaging more than 25 points a contest this year.
MATHUP TO WATCH: There are plenty of good matchups next week, but the biggest thing of note is the return of basketball in New York State.
It’s been since last March that anyone has played a ‘high contact sport’ in Section 4, and now Waverly and the rest of the IAC are back.
The Waverly boys travel to Candor to kick off their season on Wednesday and the girls open their season with a home game against Candor.
The way things work in New York this year, teams will play the other teams in their divisions twice in a row, one home, one away. So, on Friday the Waverly boys will play host to Candor, while the girls will travel to Candor.
