As Yogi Berra would have said, it’s beginning to look like deja vu all over again.
In March it started with a trickle. One conference here would call off their basketball tournament, then another, and another, and soon all the dominoes had fallen.
The same thing is starting to happen this spring.
First it was Susquehanna University and their conference in Division III calling off fall sports.
Then yesterday college sports got a bigger shock when the Ivy League called off all sports for the remainder of the calendar year.
Sure, people can say the Ivy League has different priorities than say the Big 10 or SEC. The TV revenue isn’t the same in the Ivy League, where the other conferences have much more at stake with college sports.
But, this is also how it started in the winter.
The Ivy League was one of the first to make a call on their conference basketball tournament then. Calling it off, before it even began.
Other conferences held out hope. They tried to see what would happen, and eventually they had to make the same choice.
Will that happen this fall?
Will the major conferences have to change their schedules, and call off sports?
Or will the Ivy League prove to be a bit of an outlier this time?
No one can be sure, but the moves the past couple days are certainly a sign that things likely won’t be normal come this fall.
Even if fall sports are played, there will be schools left scrambling to try and fill soccer and volleyball games, among other sports, that they scheduled against Ivy League schools.
And, likely at least some other conferences will follow suit. At least some other conferences are bound to make the same tough choice and not have sports in the fall.
It’s tough to know what will happen.
Will colleges all be able to have in person classes this fall? If not, sports is highly unlikely.
And, what could college sports look like with few, or even no, fans?
The region already took a big hit this fall as Watkins Glen won’t host a NASCAR race this year.
That race was moved to Daytona, as New York’s travel restrictions from other states making things tough.
Right now, you already will have no Cornell sports, and no NASCAR at Watkins Glen. In Pennsylvania you won’t have Susquehanna football, and this is just the start.
What else could be on the horizon?
The Ivy League hasn’t ruled out the idea of spring football. Is that a route that all of college football could wind up taking?
It would certainly be difficult. And, many top players would likely decline as they prepare for the NFL Draft. But, at this point every possibility is on the table.
Pro sports are starting back up, but what will that look like?
Major League Baseball and the NBA both had a number of positive cases as they start to work toward coming back. Both have had athletes choose not to compete this year. What happens if they have an outbreak once the season begins? What happens if the positive tests become LeBron James and Mike Trout?
The NFL was a sport that was lucky when this all began.
They were in their offseason, they didn’t have to postpone games, or change around their schedule.
Now they to are being hit by all of this.
The Hall of Fame preseason game was canceled. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony is pushed back to next year.
What will their season look like when it begins? Will they have any issues, or will it be smooth sailing for the countries’ biggest sports league.
I guess the biggest question for many around here, what will happen with high school sports?
They are back, they are working out, trying to get ready for the season in Pennsylvania.
But, there are already guidelines that show we may have fall high school sports without fans.
And, there are also no guarantees.
No one knows exactly what will happen with schools this fall.
New York is waiting until early August to announce a decision on their schools.
It’s all a bit of a waiting game.
Will students all be back in the fall? Will the school schedules look different? Will there be any days of online learning? What will that mean for any extracurricular activities?
The truth is, we just don’t know.
We don’t know if sports will occur this fall.
We don’t know if there will be fans if games are played.
What we do know is that Tuesday was a bad day for sports in the region.
Tuesday was a bad day for college sports.
A couple of dominos are starting to fall, and the question is if anything will be left standing at the end.
