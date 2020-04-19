When I was a kid, I remember gazing out the living room window on sunny days and looking everywhere for the blonde-colored stray cat, that only had 3 legs. At one point, she had kittens, so we called her Mama Cat. I remember asking my parents what happened to her other leg, and they told me that she might have gotten her front foot caught in a trap and had to gnaw it off in order to get out.
Before it comes to that, I’m going to tell you about a piece of exercise equipment that is very cheap, and works your entire upper body, and if you can’t find one in stores or online, you can even make one for yourself.
This tool is called the Ab Wheel, and it is effective at working your arms, shoulders, chest, upper back, lower back, and of course your abdominals.
To perform the movement, place your knees on the floor and your hands on the AB Wheel handles. Take a “hollow position” with your abdominals and core, where you slightly round your lower back and shorten the distance between your ribs and hip bones, sort of like a crunch.
Next, straighten your hips, while keeping the wheel directly under your chin, until you can draw a straight line from your knees, though your hips, and into your shoulders. You should look like a right triangle now, as your arms should be straight up and down, 90 degrees, from the floor, through your hands, and up to your shoulders.
Once you’ve reached this point, you want to keep your back angle locked, not allowing your hips or spine to sag, as you let the Ab Wheel roll out away from you. The objective is for the wheel to roll out, until just before your body (belly, chest, etc) touches the floor. You then reverse the movement, pulling the wheel back, to the point where it is once again directly below your chin.
When you begin doing these Kneeling Ab Wheel Roll-outs, they are absolute TORTURE, especially if you are keeping a “hollow core” position; but, considering this one movement is training pretty much your entire upper body, it’s well worth it.
Most of my clients I work with have a goal of doing 1 to 3 repetitions when they start out. Gradually, over time, their endurance gets better and soon they’re completing multiple sets of 3, and eventually sets of 10.
Now, if you don’t have an Ab Wheel, and can’t find one to buy, I’ll tell you how I made one back in the day. I slid a steel pipe through the center of a 25-lb weight plate, and while it was a bit wobbly, it got the job done, and I was able to bang out reps right away.
