Don't count out the Lady Panthers

NEB’s Emma Neuber records a kill earlier in the 2022 season against Towanda.

 Review Photo/NICK COYLE

ROME — Don’t count the Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers volleyball team out just yet. After falling to a record of 4-8 earlier in the 2022 season, they are scorching hot and have ended their season on a six-game win streak.

“Everyone was saying that we were going to have a losing season,” NEB Head Coach Vanessa Perez said. “They kind of wrote us off. A playoff chance wasn’t even in the cards if you were to ask other coaches. But I’m not surprised that we are winning.”