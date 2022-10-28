Don't count out the Lady Panthers

ROME — Don’t count the Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers volleyball team out just yet. After falling to a record of 4-8 earlier in the 2022 season, they are scorching hot and have ended their season on a six-game win streak.
“Everyone was saying that we were going to have a losing season,” NEB Head Coach Vanessa Perez said. “They kind of wrote us off. A playoff chance wasn’t even in the cards if you were to ask other coaches. But I’m not surprised that we are winning.”
During that win streak, NEB has pulled off some incredible upsets, or they might have been called upsets, before the Lady Panthers started to put it all together.
“This team is so new, and this is the girls first year all playing together,” Coach Perez said. “It’s like a feel. They play a lot with each other now. I think that’s what the difference is for them now.”
With wins over two of the best NTL teams in Canton and Williamson under their belt — there might not be a team with more momentum heading into the District IV playoffs than the NEB girls.
“The confidence is pretty high,” Perez said of what beating those two teams has meant for their team. “But we’re staying focused. We just talk about taking it one game at a time.”
One of the biggest reasons for their recent success is a change in their offensive scheme — which has paid dividends in their win streak.
“What really switched for us is our offense, was we switched from a 6-2 to a 5-1,” Coach Perez said. “It makes a difference, so now our hitters are hitting.”
One of the leaders on the young NEB squad has been sophomore Libero Kiarra Delancey.
She has been a key cog in the turnaround for the Lady Panthers and has been a do-it-all player this season.
“We kind of counted ourselves out too at the beginning of the season,” Delancey said. “We came into the year just to have fun, and then everything kind of really clicked for us. We just started working together and seeing improvement and how well we were doing, and that motivated us, and it was kind of a turning point.”
During the win streak for the Lady Panthers, they have not only won their contests — but completely dominated them.
“Seeing how well we were doing it motivated us,” Delancey said. “We just want to finish off the season strong. So we can come into it that way next year.”
They have compiled a set record of 18-2 in that span, and the young group of Lady Panthers is playing their best volleyball of the season when it matters most.
They now sit with a record of 10-8 on the season, and have flipped the script on a slow start to be a team to be reckoned with in the postseason.
Their confidence as a group is at an all-time high — especially after beating some of the top teams in the NTL during their streak.
“I think it gave us confidence because when you beat a harder team like that (Canton) that everyone thinks is better than us, it just gives us a lot of confidence,” junior outside hitter Emma Neuber said.
The emergence of Neuber being one of the best hitters in the NTL has been a big part of what has helped NEB find its stride.
“Last year, I didn’t get to hit much because we had a way better hitter than me,” Neuber said. “So this year, it just feels good to be able to show what I can do.”
Self-admittedly, Nueber’s inexperience hampered her early in the year, but now with a wealth of reps under her belt has shown to be a premier attacker in the NEB offense and is a player to watch this postseason.
So with the playoffs beginning for the NEB team on Saturday — don’t count out the Lady Panthers just yet.
The NEB squad is playing their best volleyball and are looking to make some noise with an abundance of momentum and confidence in their favor.
“I think we’re starting early,” Neuber said of the young Lady Panthers reaching the heights they hoped they could. “Instead of waiting until next year, we decided to show off now.”
NEB comes into the tournament as the fifth seed and will face off against the fourth-seeded Athens Lady Wildcats at 11:30 a.m. in the first round of the District IV Class AA Playoffs in Athens.
