BLOOMSBURG — Her entire life Erica Locke has had a dream, make it to states.
Locke has been one of the top swimmers in the region throughout her high school career, and she has placed at districts, hoping to one day make it to states.
On Thursday the Towanda senior qualified for the state meet for the first time. The thing is, it wasn’t as a swimmer, it was as a cross country runner.
“The first thing I sad was this is my first time I’m going to states in a sport, and it’s cross country,” Locke said. “Who would imagine? I’m hoping this is going to set me up for a good swimming year. I’m so thankful for my team and my coaches for believing in me through this, because I sure didn’t. It’s awesome.”
Locke didn’t believe in herself as a runner, because the whole thing is brand new to her.
A year ago Locke was making saves for the Black Knights soccer team as their goalie. A year later, she’s going to states as a District 4 runner-up.
“It really shows me, if you start losing passion for something, I love the soccer team and I love the girls, but if you start losing passion for something, go ahead and do something else because you never know what you will get out of it,” Locke said.
What Locke got out of running was a chance to be the second best AA runner in District 4, something she didn’t imagine even when the day began.
“It’s my first year, so this is kind of awesome,” Locke said. “Kind of surreal still. I came into the race, kind of zero expectations, because I don’t really know how to race. I just do what my coaches say throughout the race, I was like this is pretty awesome.
“My friend was like, you were smiling going up the hill and I was like, yeah the entire time I was thinking, this can’t be happening.”
But, it was happening. All race long Locke stayed near the front of the pack, finishing just three second behind race winner Caroline Fletcher of Mt. Carmel, as Locke finished in 21:22.
Partway through the race Locke started to realize she had a shot at a special day.
“It was the first time up the hill, I started working it, I got past everybody like my coach said and we got into a comfortable pace,” Locke said. “I’m like, I’m not that far off. When that Southern girl (Annabelle Reck, who finished third) came up behind me I knew I was not going to lose this time, so I kind of kicked it into gear.”
Before this year, Locke never imagined she would become a runner.
“The motto I always had when my friends would be like, ‘try cross country, I was like ‘I’m a swimmer, not a runner,’ so this is pretty ironic,” Locke said. “It’s kind of a startling experience now. I am like, I guess I can do this. Maybe I should look more into it because I’ve always been so swimming focused.”
For Locke, she never really thought during the year that she was a great runner.
“The entire season I was like, it must have been a fluke, I must be feeling good today,” Locke said. “I guess it was the Owego tournament, we had just gotten back from marching band, I had four hours of sleep, I had to get up early, so when I placed at that I was like, maybe I can run, maybe it is something I can do.”
As Locke learned this new sport, the one constant for her was her teammates, and coaches.
“Honestly, a majority of this is my coaches and my teammates,” Locke said. “They are pretty amazing. My coach, he set me up to be the second place runner. He took a runner who didn’t know they could run and he managed to get me here. I did a little bit of work, but it was mostly my coaches and the support of the team.”
Now, it’s off to Hershey for Locke for the state meet on Saturday.
“I don’t even know where to begin thinking of that,” Locke said. “The other day, I was on my run, I was like tomorrow is my last day of cross country. I was wrong, apparently, so I guess we will see what states is like. We will see what Hershey is like, I have never been there, it should be fun.”
