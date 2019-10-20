The IAC large school girls’ soccer championship resulted in a win for Dryden over Waverly 1-0 on Saturday.
The lone goal was scored in the second overtime with four minutes left by Ashleigh Scheidwartz.
Waverly led in shots 17-8 while Dryden led in corner kicks 4-3. Waverly had 13 saves from Kaitlyn Clark while Dryden had 15.
“This was a hard fought game,” stated Waverly coach Tara Hogan. “Dryden had high in the first half and really outplayed us. Our energy was there but our speed was not. The second half was much improved. We started to find each other more but we still couldn’t get our shots off fast enough. We were waiting too long and taking too many touches in efforts to get the ball just right before shooting it. Dryden seemed to back off a bit in the second half.”
According to Hogan, both teams played a physical match.
“It was a very physical game with a lot of fouls on both sides. Having a week off showed tonight. With having two girls be taken off the field, one of which couldn’t go back on due to concussion concerns, in the first 5 minutes of the game really threw off our rhythm. This wasn’t our cleanest game and we scrambled a lot. We did improve as the game went on and definitely did not give up. I am proud of the girls. They didn’t give up even when Dryden scored. They fought hard and most of them played the full 100 min game. It’s not the outcome we hoped for but I couldn’t have asked for anything more from the girls.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.