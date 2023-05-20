Dugout energy key to Trojans' success in 2023

EAST TROY — The metal clang of a bat, a ball thumping into a mitt and a really distinct strike call are all sounds you might expect to hear at a high school baseball game.
When attending a Troy baseball game in 2023, you may have also heard some other sounds.
“EAT A BAGEL,” sophomore Ian Trick yells as his teammate slides back into first on a pickoff throw. “EAT A BIG OLE’ BAGEL.”
The mostly-friendly nature of dugout cheering and overall camaraderie has been a mainstay for the Trojans, who battled through the ups-and-downs of their regular season en route to a 12-8 record overall and a 6-4 finish in division games, punching their ticket to the District IV Class AA postseason in the process.
Sophomore Owen Monroe, one of the many players that can be seen providing the energy for his team from the dugout, says he is the one responsible for being the spark to the commotion.
“Honestly, it’s really me,” Monroe said. “I try to keep the dugout up at all times. Me and Ian are like the leaders of this dugout.”
While roughly 10 to 12 players may see the field in a given game, Troy’s dugout energy has also been a factor on game days, as well as a boost for their teammates directly involved in the action when it is going on.
“It helps a lot,” senior Justice Chimics said. “Because in baseball, it’s not really much of a sport where there is a lot of energy in it like basketball or football, but it definitely helps — it gives you a little boost and it makes you want to do good.”
Being a raucous dugout comes with navigating a fine line of bringing the energy, while also not doing anything to put the team in jeopardy. On the rare occasion an umpire issues a warning or Coach Kevin Allen asks them to take it down a notch, the energy halts momentarily, only to return moments later.
There’s a collection of nickname chanting, cheers following a big hit or defensive play, and even quasi-races to track down a ball hit out of play. Whatever the moment, Troy’s dugout had some feedback or reaction.
Sometimes, the chants don’t make any sense, even to their own teammates.
“I honestly don’t know (what eat a bagel means),” Chimics said. “Whenever someone tries to get picked off and we’re safe, eat a bagel I guess. I don’t know where they (come up with it).”
Monroe, again, is not afraid of being the one to take the credit.
“It’s coming from up here,” Monroe said. “I start everything.”
As the page turns towards postseason play — Troy’s first game will be today against Muncy at home at 11 a.m. — Monroe and company will surely be bringing the energy with every new opportunity.
